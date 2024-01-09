Schmidt scored 12 points in the victory of “Žalgiris” in the Euroleague match in Valencia

“Zalgiris” defeated “Valencia” with 84:79 (27:21, 21:21, 14:22, 22:15).

Schmidt made three of four two-point shots, one of four long-range shots and three of four free throws in 30 minutes and 36 seconds. He also had six rebounds, three assists, three turnovers, four personal fouls and three fouls, along with an efficiency rating of 12.

In the Kaunas team, Keenan Evans stood out with 24 points scored and five assists, Edgars Ulanovs collected 14 points and eight rebounds, and Laurins Birutis scored 11 points.

Brandon Davis had 18 points and five rebounds for the hosts, while Chris Jones had 13 points.

“Žalgiris” started the game with a 6-0 breakthrough after two accurate free throws by Schmidt. The home team scored 6:6, but the Kaunas basketball players regained the lead with 19:10 after a long shot by Chris Jones, maintaining the lead throughout the second quarter as well.

The home team took the lead for the first time in the game after an accurate two-pointer by Jones, reaching 55:54 in the 24th minute.

The home team had a small lead until the 34th minute, when Keenan Evans scored a 67:66 lead for the guests with a long shot. As the lead changed several times, the hosts responded to Evans’ three-pointer with three accurate free throws, getting closer to 79-80 with 22 seconds left in the regular period.

15 seconds before the end of the match, Brady Menek made it 82:79, but ten minutes later, Sammy Ojeley’s three-pointer was inaccurate, and Edgar Ulanov tied the game with two accurate free throws.

Also Read:  Artas Ä€bol's comment after the game against Sweden

“Žalgiris” is in 15th place in the tournament table with seven wins, “Valencia” is ninth in the 18-team competition with 10 wins, while “Virtus” of Bologna, led by the head coach of the Latvian men’s basketball team Lukas Banki, is in second place with 14 wins in 19 games.

In the ULEB Euroleague, 18 teams play a two-round tournament, the best six enter the elimination tournament, while the seventh to tenth place winners will compete in the “play-in” round. The final four tournament will take place in Berlin this season.

In the previous season, the basketball players of “Real” Madrid became the winners of Europe’s most prestigious club tournament for the 11th time, who defeated “Olympiacos” of Piraeus in the final game in Kaunas with a score of 79:78.

