Scholarship holders denounce lack of resources to complete postgraduate studies abroad

Around 300 Angolan students who are in foreign universities on postgraduate courses, as part of a program announced by the President of the Republic, reported that they are experiencing difficulties, and that they do not receive support from the Angolan government.

According to the group’s spokesperson, Panzo Bartolomeu, many candidates traveled to other countries, such as Russia and Portugal, in order to begin the course.

Bartolomeu Panzo accuses INAGBE of not wanting to talk to those responsible for these scholarship holders.

An accusation contested by the director of the National Institute of Scholarship Management, Milton Chivela, who says that he is in contact with them.

As for the program, the person responsible explains that there were 900 applicants, but only 300 were admitted.

