Scholarships in 2034. The rules have been changed

In the 2024-2025 school year, students with good academic results will benefit from merit scholarships, but their granting will be conditional on certain aspects. The Ministry of Education introduced a new type of scholarship.

Scholarships in 2024. The methodology for awarding school scholarships this school year has undergone significant changes, according to the announcement made by the Minister of Education, Ligia Deca. The minister announced the introduction of the resilience grant.

The two categories of school grants



The changes in the awarding of school grants were prompted by the discovery of a system that also offered these aids to low-achieving students.

According to the new regulation, two categories of scholarships have been defined. Merit Scholarship and Resilience Scholarship.

The merit scholarship will be awarded to students with grade point averages higher than 9.50 or who achieve outstanding results in school olympiads or various competitions. Students in the top 30% of a class, according to school results, will receive resilience scholarships.

Absences count towards awarding money

The granting of both scholarships by the Ministry of Education is conditional on low absences. The threshold for the award of the Resilience Fellowship is expected to be an average of 7.

The number of recipients will be restricted to a maximum of 30% of each class, including students receiving both merit scholarship and resilience scholarship money.

For example, there is a performance criterion for the Resilience Scholarship, which goes to the top 30% of students in a class. Average must be above 7.

However, the most important aspect in the new methodology remains the absence of students. Previously, Ligia Deca explained that it is necessary to include a condition of absences for both categories of scholarships.

Until now, the criterion was the wearing average. It is calculated at the end of the school year.

How many students from Romania receive scholarships



She also said that it is planned to establish a minimum average threshold for the grant of the resilience scholarship. It is intended for students with outstanding results, representing 30% of the total beneficiaries. Excluding those who receive a merit scholarship.

According to the minister, it is about a number of 1,250,000 scholarships.

The merit scholarship was increased to 450 lei, from 200. The social scholarship increased from 200 to 300 lei. According to the statistics provided by the minister, there are a total of 750,000 social scholarships. This, I said Ligia Deca says a lot about the socio-economic situation of the families.