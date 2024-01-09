#School #Arts #Festival #Historic #Success #Minister #Sivankutty #KERALA #GENERAL

Kollam: Minister V. Shivankutty said that the 62nd State School Arts Festival was a historic success. Compared to last year, the number of people who competed through appeal increased, but they managed to meet the deadline. We would like to express our gratitude to the agencies including police and fire force, local bodies including the Kollam Municipal Corporation, student-youth and police organizations who provided free drinking water and food. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led from the front by giving guidelines. Ministers J. Chinchurani, KB Ganesh Kumar, KN Balagopal, MLAs and MPs of the district worked tirelessly for the success of the arts festival. Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan who inaugurated the closing session also expresses his gratitude.

Powered by Sabarimala Virtual Queue

Police arrested: K. Muralidharan

Thiruvananthapuram: Virtual Queue at Sabarimala The police unilaterally arrested the disobedience board. K. Muralidharan MP said that it was getting worse. Ruvithankur Devaswam Employees Front Secretariat He was inaugurating the sit-in. New Kerala Ayyappa appointed more policemen as members. Adversely affected the candidates. K. Muralidhara said that Devaswam department has a downfall in reaching said.

Sabarimala and Thiruvithamkur Deva using the police Give up trying to break your own board too, Virtua. For strict control of LQ and spot booking Abandon the effort, may the authority of the divine board The police in Lulu need to stop the crossing. The struggle was raging. TDEF State President NT Biju V. Nath presided. DCC President Pa. Lot Ravi, T.Sarath Chandraprasad, I.N.T.U.C.G. President V.R. Prathapan, General Secretaries Yaneyatinkara Praveen, Kattakada Anil, Kottayam Those who started noop spoke.