SCHOOL FOOTBALL – AFRICAN CHAMPIONSHIP

The boys finished third in their group

End of course for the Malagasy flag bearers in the African school football championship. The boys finished third, while the girls finished bottom.

First test inconclusive. Madagascar will not play the final of the Cosafa zone African school football championship, in its very first participation. The boys finished third in their group behind South Africa and Namibia, while the girls finished bottom.

Waking up late, after its opening defeat against Namibia, the men’s selection won yesterday, 2 to 1, against Zambia, before separating with a goalless draw against the South Africans. The girls, for their part, suffered two heavy defeats against the South Africans (0-8) and the Zambians (0-3) after the zero draw everywhere against the Namibians on the first day.

End of course for the Malagasy flag bearers in this zone tournament.

Towards a South African double

South Africa finished at the top of group B for boys with 10 points, ahead of Namibia with 9 points, and Madagascar could not do better than third place. In group A, Malawi climbs to first position with 12 points, ahead of Zimbabwe (9 points) and Mozambique (6 points).

On the girls’ side, Botswana takes first place ahead of Malawi and Mozambique. And in Group B of Madagascar, South Africa and Zambia occupy first and second place respectively. Only the highest ranked teams from each group qualify for the direct final of the Cosafa zone.

The boys’ final will be played this Saturday between Malawi and South Africa. The final girls’ duel will be between South Africa and Botswana. The winners, at the end of the finals this Saturday, will represent the Southern Africa zone in the final phase which will bring together the champions of each zone in April. The prize money for the men’s and women’s champion teams will each receive $100,000, $75,000 for the runners-up and $50,000 for the third-place finishers.

Serge Rasanda