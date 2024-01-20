School of Multipliers contributes to the well-being of families

#School #Multipliers #contributes #wellbeing #families

The School of Citizen Culture Multipliers of the Ministry of Culture, Recreation and Sports, SCRD, has become a primary link for the advancement of the Public Policy Action Plan for families 2021 – 2025, which aims to guarantee the rights of families in Bogotá from a territorial approach, recognizing their different forms of formation and diversity.

In this sense, one of the great contributions by the District Undersecretary of Citizen Culture and Knowledge Management of the SCRD, in the Public Policy for Families, has been developed through the product called: “Technical support for the implementation of protocols for the management of citizen culture strategies aimed at promoting voluntary changes in favor of the transformation of hegemonic and exclusive cultural patterns to guarantee the rights of families in the District”, guaranteeing through commitment to the District Council of Social Policy “the implementation of social policies under differential, territorial, gender, participatory and citizen culture approaches.”

During 2023 and for the management of cultural transformation strategies from the citizen culture approach, the Family policy team of the Secretariat of Social Integration participated in a technical and pedagogical support session, led by the School of Citizen Culture Multipliers of the SCRD.

About the Plan

The 68% progress in the execution of this Plan to date has been calculated in relation to the final goal established for the total period and the trajectory achieved to date, placing it within the policies with the greatest positive gap in its fulfillment (2, 0%).

In accordance with the projections made by the entities that make up the District Operating Committee for Families, a roadmap has been established for the implementation of 55 products with the objective of impacting the 11 specific results that include the 20 initial goals of the Policy public for families.

40% of these goods and services are in charge of the social integration sector, followed by 18% led by education and, in third place, the habitat sector with 11%. These products focus on addressing the needs of families from perspectives related to the recognition of family diversity, the prevention of violence and the guarantee of the economic and social security of families to facilitate their social inclusion.

It should be noted that the positioning of the Public Policy for Families has been strengthened both in management achievements and in the consolidation of an inclusive and equitable approach in public management. This advance is not only limited to recognizing the diversity of families in terms of their characteristics, roles, arrangements or composition, but also establishes a solid commitment of the district administration to safeguard and promote the collective rights that they possess so that they can access to the institutional offer.

The consolidation of this policy has been an exercise in multi-level governance, where all actors, including families and the community, make important contributions and catalyze a cultural change by recognizing and appreciating the diversity of families, determinedly challenging entrenched stereotypes, promoting an inclusive perspective based on respect and acceptance of difference. This instrument seeks to influence the family, social and cultural sphere, and stands as a key driver to advance towards the achievement of 10 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Likewise, the district and local participation mechanisms are strengthened to promote the recognition of the diversity of the families that live in Bogotá in the educational entities of the District and the participation of social organizations such as: indigenous peoples, black communities, Afros, raizales, palenqueras, as well as the Rrom-Gypsy people in the so-called Local Operational Committees of Public Policy for Families.

