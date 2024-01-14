School principal who saved children during shooting dies from injuries

This gave many children the opportunity to leave the building. Ultimately, the shooting left one student dead and seven people injured, including school principal Dan Marburger.

‘Not surprised’

His daughter immediately announced on social media that she was not surprised that her father was among the injured. “As soon as I heard there was a shooter at the school, I knew my father would be among the victims because he would put himself away from his children and employees.”

Marburger had been at the helm of the school in Iowa for thirty years and is therefore remembered by many thousands of former students of the school.

The perpetrator was a 17-year-old student at the school, who then took his own life in the building. The shooting took place before the start of the first lessons, but there were children present in the canteen for a school breakfast.

