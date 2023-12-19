Schreiber: Every club should have its own deputy marshal

#Schreiber #club #deputy #marshal

“I voted for Krzysztof Bosak. I believe that every club should have its own deputy marshal” – this is how PiS MP Łukasz Schreiber answered the question in a morning interview on RMF FM whether Bosak should be dismissed from this function due to the behavior of MP Grzegorz Braun from Confederation , who caused a scandal by extinguishing the Hanukkah candle in the Sejm.

Robert Mazurek asked his guest how PiS would vote on the Left’s motion to dismiss Deputy Marshal Krzysztof Bosak.

“We haven’t had a club meeting yet and there is no such decision, but on such matters we need to vote unanimously. I am skeptical about punishing someone for another person’s sins, but of course I do not accept Mr. Braun’s behavior – what he is doing is an incredible scandal.” – replied Łukasz Schreiber.

The guest of the Morning Talk on RMF FM was also asked about the changes in public media planned by the new ruling coalition. “When it comes to public media, the point is that everything is done in accordance with the law,” he replied.

Article being updated.