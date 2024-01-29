Schumacher and Hamilton: What makes each seven-time champion special?

#Schumacher #Hamilton #seventime #champion #special

Williams team manager James Vowles highlights the most special and unique qualities of Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher. The Briton had the opportunity to work with both during his time at Mercedes and although he does not opt ​​for either, he makes it clear that one of his biggest regrets was not having been able to win a race with the German.

Schumacher returned to Formula 1 with Mercedes in 2010 after a three-year absence. The German arrived to start a project that had achieved glory under the name of Brawn GP and with an experienced staff that had been active in Brackley since they competed under the nomenclature of BAR Honda.

Vowles reveals that Michael’s arrival gave Mercedes an extra boost internally, although the results came in the long term and not the short term. According to the Briton, Schumacher was capable of maximizing all of his individual potential and also that of any person. He had the virtue of making each member of the team special and James himself shares a memory in a motorcycle race at Paul Ricard that he will hardly forget.

“Michael told Nico how he had to work. Michael was not the most skilled in the car, I already mentioned that that was Lewis, but he knew how to extract every thousandth of himself and the team. He was the kind of leader that if he went that way, the whole team would follow. On both sides of the garage they wanted the best for him,” Vowles said on the High Performance podcast.

“One of my biggest regrets is not winning a race with Michael, it still hurts me to this day, he deserved a victory. “He had a special interest in all the members of the team, their lives and what motivated them, I got to compete against him on motorcycles at Paul Ricard and we had experiences that we were still laughing about years later,” he added.

For his part, Hamilton was able to take the Mercedes project to the top up to six times in eight years of hybrid engines. Beyond that ambition that has characterized him since his debut, Vowles is left with three qualities of Lewis such as braking, the ease of understanding what is happening on the track and the ability to transmit useful information about any set-up, since whether optimal or not.

“Lewis uses the data as a starting point, but It has a feeling beyond everything else. He has no problem exploring the limits. Several times, he can be seen going wide in the first corner, going to the limit and then aborting. That used to be one of my biggest frustrations, out of 20 laps, I would complete one. He has never stopped being a perfectionist. Braking is its strong point, it maximizes the car’s full potential there and then keeps going,” he explained.

“With a few laps in FP1, he is also able to learn the circuit very quickly. He knows the limits and knows what will be necessary for the car later, when there is more grip, while others need laps and laps to understand everything. He is capable of doing things that many other drivers cannot do, spending an entire session with a wrong set-up and learning from it,” Vowles acknowledged in conclusion.