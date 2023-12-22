Schwanden GL: A lot of material finds its way into the village

#Schwanden #lot #material #finds #village

In the early hours of today, December 22nd, intense rainfall caused problems in the Wagenrunse area. From 5 a.m. onwards, 15 to 20 emergency services were on site to counteract the effects of the heavy rain. At 6:20 a.m., several small demolitions occurred, accompanied by a significant transport of material, in which several hundred cubic meters of material were washed into the village zones, as the village of Schwanden writes in a statement.

A significant amount of mud has accumulated in the Yellow1 zone, further complicating cleanup efforts. The Yellow1 zone has been open to habitation again for a few weeks. The approximately 30 residents were immediately informed about the critical situation and asked to stay in their homes for the time being. The possibility of an evacuation is currently being carefully examined.

The emergency services continue to work intensively to bring the situation under control and take the necessary measures. The situation will continue to be carefully monitored and further information will be released in a timely manner.

Have you been following on Whatsapp for 20 minutes?

Stay informed and subscribe to the 20 Minutes WhatsApp channel: Then you will receive an update with our most moving stories directly to your cell phone in the morning and evening – hand-picked, informative and inspiring.

Also Read:  【Emily】The Director of Immigration has received fraudulent calls from the "Immigration Department" - 20231216 - Hong Kong News - Daily Ming Pao

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Daughter Bruce Willis pays tribute to father with dementia | Stars
Daughter Bruce Willis pays tribute to father with dementia | Stars
Posted on
schedule, channel and where to watch the Club World Cup final on TV in the USA and Mexico
schedule, channel and where to watch the Club World Cup final on TV in the USA and Mexico
Posted on
Different CBT treatments equally effective against fibromyalgia –
Different CBT treatments equally effective against fibromyalgia –
Posted on
Traffic Arrangements for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2023｜Road closures in various districts will begin at 2:00 pm on December 24th MTR and Light Rail all-night services
Traffic Arrangements for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2023｜Road closures in various districts will begin at 2:00 pm on December 24th MTR and Light Rail all-night services
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News