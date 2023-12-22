Schwanden GL: A lot of material finds its way into the village

#Schwanden #lot #material #finds #village

In the early hours of today, December 22nd, intense rainfall caused problems in the Wagenrunse area. From 5 a.m. onwards, 15 to 20 emergency services were on site to counteract the effects of the heavy rain. At 6:20 a.m., several small demolitions occurred, accompanied by a significant transport of material, in which several hundred cubic meters of material were washed into the village zones, as the village of Schwanden writes in a statement.

A significant amount of mud has accumulated in the Yellow1 zone, further complicating cleanup efforts. The Yellow1 zone has been open to habitation again for a few weeks. The approximately 30 residents were immediately informed about the critical situation and asked to stay in their homes for the time being. The possibility of an evacuation is currently being carefully examined.

The emergency services continue to work intensively to bring the situation under control and take the necessary measures. The situation will continue to be carefully monitored and further information will be released in a timely manner.

