Schwarzenegger got stuck at customs, he had to leave a seven million hour mark to continue

Arnold Schwarzenegger got stuck at customs at the Munich airport on Wednesday, because he did not declare that he had brought an expensive watch into the territory of the European Union, which he intends to put up for a charity auction.

The 76-year-old Austrian-born bodybuilder-actor-governor was able to continue his journey later, according to the German customs office, but “the clock will probably have to stay.” An investigation was launched against Schwarzenegger on suspicion of tax evasion, as he wanted to sell the watch within the territory of the European Union, and for that he should have paid the customs duty.

The price of the Audemars Piguet watch designed for Schwarzenegger – i.e. advertised with his name – starts at HUF seven million in various online watch stores. He was supposed to accompany the star to the ski resort of Kitzbühel in Austria, where he was to be auctioned off at a climate protection charity dinner on Thursday.

(via Guardian)