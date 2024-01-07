Science for Youth: Yoyo Effect, the problem of people who want to be thin

#Science #Youth #Yoyo #Effect #problem #people #thin

Sunday, January 7, 2024, 6:00 a.m.

Body weight fluctuates and fluctuates. It is a common problem with weight loss. Some people, the more they lose, the more they gain weight. The most common reason is because losing weight is done incorrectly and has a negative effect on the body. This causes a problem called the YOYO Effect.

YOYO Effect is a condition in which weight increases and decreases rapidly. It is a symptom of body weight swinging back up a lot and quickly. or is a condition of lack of balance in the body whether it is chemical balance Hormones from the endocrine glands central nervous system, etc.

When you want to lose weight We will have to change our eating habits. There may be a sudden reduction in the amount of food or a change in the type of food that was previously eaten regularly. The body must become accustomed to the amount of food and calories received each day. Including our daily activities will determine the size of our metabolism, which is the burning of energy. This must control the production of certain hormones from the endocrine glands, such as thyroid hormone, to control energy metabolism. Therefore, when we reduce food quickly But soon he will become fat again. In some cases, you may be more fat than before. Because the body’s metabolic system is broken.

The main cause of the YOYO Effect is losing weight using shortcuts, such as using diet pills. Illegal dieting When you stop using this method, the weight will swing back up according to the body’s mechanism as follows.

Using diet pills The weight loss medicine will act as a sedative. Makes the body feel full all the time Until the metabolic system adjusts the mechanisms in the body to get used to the amount of food and the amount of calories received. Makes the metabolic rate decrease. This is because muscle mass is used for energy and fat is stored instead. When you stop taking diet pills and return to eating normally. The weight will rebound quickly. Because the body burns much less than before.

Dieting: Dieting that is done incorrectly will ultimately cause obesity. This is because it is a process that causes the body to enter a state of hibernation. Because they do not receive enough energy for daily living, similar to taking diet pills. This causes abnormal hormone levels. When the metabolic rate decreases But the body will feel more and more hungry for food. Plus not exercising It prevents the formation of muscles that help increase the metabolic rate. The food eaten is then stored in the form of fat that provides energy for a longer period of time. To protect itself according to the body’s survival process.

low metabolic rate Dieting or eating only fruits and vegetables It actually makes you lose weight. But most of what is reduced is muscle. It causes the metabolic rate in the body to decrease and results in the metabolic system being disrupted. No matter how much less you eat Weight will not decrease like in the previous period. Because I’m stuck in a yo-yo effect.

This is incorrect weight loss behavior. lack of exercise and the use of weight loss drugs For people who are young and physically fit There may not be any yo-yo symptoms from losing weight in the beginning. But if you continue to force yourself to lose weight in the wrong way, You will find that losing weight will be more difficult and will eventually end with a yo-yo body weight situation.

Ways to lose weight that are effective in the long term are: Continuous and gradual diet control You should not skip meals at any time. And you should exercise to maintain a suitable metabolism level. along with changing eating habits Avoid fatty foods. Too much carbohydrate Eat more fruits and vegetables. Losing weight the right way will not only help you stay in shape. Already in good health It also helps you not have to worry about the yo-yo problem. long term effects

Compiled from :

Public Relations Division

Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technological Research (TISTR)