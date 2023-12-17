Science has determined what a man’s ideal buttocks should look like

#Science #determined #mans #ideal #buttocks

Plastic surgery researchers conducted an online survey of 2,095 individuals who were asked to rate images of men’s buttocks from three different angles. Each image was digitally altered in five different ways to determine participants’ perceptions of the desirable appearance of a man’s buttocks.

“Our results show that there is a desirable aesthetic appearance of the male buttocks,” says the paper’s lead author Dr. Ashita Patel of Duke University (USA). “Findings show that moderately enhanced, proportional buttocks are most desirable.”

The team found that the desirable thigh-to-butt ratio (measured between the buttocks at the midline and the thighs just below the buttocks) is 1.18. The team also calculated what the height of the buttocks should be compared to the width – and got a ratio of 0.66.

“In our survey, the evaluators thought that ideal men’s buttocks should not be flat, but should not protrude too much,” adds Dr. A. Patel. “The seats should not be too wide, and the characteristic depressions should remain on the sides.”

The respondents to the survey were diverse, and looking at the responses of different groups shows that the average is not entirely ideal. African-American respondents found slightly larger buttocks more attractive, while Asian-American respondents said they found slightly smaller buttocks more attractive.

The researchers point out that various cultural factors in the United States have played a crucial role in shaping the aforementioned preferences, which then drive expectations related to cosmetic surgery.

Similar to expectations about women’s body shapes, expectations about the “ideal” male body are important when it comes to cosmetic surgery to improve one’s physical features.

The study is published in the journal Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

