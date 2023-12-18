Scientific proposals of the year that can turn everything upside down

#Scientific #proposals #year #turn #upside

Many discoveries were also made in 2023, in all fields of science. However, some very serious assumptions have also been made based on the signs pointing to this, which are still waiting to be proven – but if they prove to be true, they can revolutionize entire areas of our current knowledge.

Science News has collected the most prominent of them.

Some galaxies are too massive to explain their existence scientifically.

According to data from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, some galaxies from the very early universe are up to a hundred times more massive than expected. This not only calls into question the idea that matter accumulated slowly during the existence of the universe, but may also point to some unknown method of galaxy formation. However, the mass and distance of galaxies must be confirmed by more detailed analysis of their light before astronomers can rewrite cosmic history.

The James Webb Space Telescope was able to spot stars made of dark matter.

So-called dark stars exist only in theory for now, but JWST has observed three objects that emit the light expected from such stars. If they really exist, dark stars could reveal new information about the formation of stars and the nature of dark matter, which certainly exists but has unknown properties. But the lights could also come from normal stars, so astronomers will need more detailed data to figure out the true nature of the objects.

Besides the big-brained hominids, other species could also honor their dead.

A research group claims that in addition to Homo sapiens and Neanderthals, Homo naledi also deliberately buried the bodies in an underground cave in South Africa. However, according to skeptics, the bodies, which predate AD by 160,000 years. sapiens and the earliest evidence of Neanderthal burials, may have fallen through cave shafts, or water may have washed them into natural depressions in the cave floor.

Cannibalism may have been common in prehistoric times.

Alleged tool marks found on a 1.45-million-year-old fossilized foot provide evidence of cannibalism among human ancestors, researchers say. The marks on the bone found in Kenya may have been made by some hominin with a stone tool used to carve the muscle from a companion’s tibia. However, according to paleoanthropologists, some bone bites do not yet represent cannibal food remains.

Volcanic eruptions may have started life on Earth.

A new study of million-year-old volcanic debris has found that it contained a lot of nitrates that formed in the atmosphere. The violence of the eruptions could tear molecular nitrogen apart, freeing nitrogen atoms to bond with other elements and form molecules useful for life, including nitrate. Some scientists believe the same process may have occurred billions of years ago and created the ingredients for early life. However, to support this claim, they still need to take into account the different chemical composition of the Earth’s atmosphere.

The Earth’s inner core can change its direction of rotation every few decades.

Two independent studies based on earthquake measurements also lead us to conclude that the solid inner core not only rotates, but also changes its direction of rotation. However, other data suggest that the inner core rotates every few years or does not rotate at all. However, whatever is going on down there, thankfully it doesn’t seem to threaten life on the surface.

The thymus may not be insignificant in terms of adult health.

This immune system organ between the halves of the lungs is most active in childhood and withers with age, so it is often considered expendable in adulthood. However, in a study of more than 2,000 adults who had undergone chest surgery, researchers reported that death rates and cancer rates increased within the next few years after it was removed. Why? They are still looking for an answer to that.

