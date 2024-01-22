SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH – Tsimbazaza park director suspended

The director of the Tsimbazaza Botanical and Zoological Park is dismissed from his position. “Following the recurring problem within the Park, Annie Bezandry is suspended from her function as director of the Tsimbazaza Botanical and Zoological Park, pending a new organization from the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research,” can be we read in a note signed by Professor Julien Salava, secretary general of the supervisory ministry, on Friday January 19.

Park employees have repeatedly reported the food problem to this site since March 2023. Between March and July 2023, the shortage of food caused the death of several animals, including six species of lemurs, “menarana”, according to the college of researchers, in July 2023. This problem is returned, at the start of the year, with the suspension of food delivery since January 12. Birds and baby lemurs could not have tolerated the lack of food and died, according to park employees. The park director, whom we met on site last week, refrained from making any comments regarding this problem.

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, as the ministry responsible for the park, has taken measures to avoid the return of this problem. Since Friday, the food supply has been carried out without interruption. Park employees are required to make a daily report on the evolution of the situation.

Miangalya Ralitera

