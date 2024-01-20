Scientific societies recommend that MinSalud update covid-19 vaccines to prevent the spread of the JN-1 variant

#Scientific #societies #recommend #MinSalud #update #covid19 #vaccines #prevent #spread #JN1 #variant

The circulation of new variants of covid-19 in Colombia, such as JN-1, showed a slight relaxation in the country on measures to prevent a new outbreak of the virus, although not in the same proportions as in the past given access to vaccines.

However, the injections that could be available in the country could not be updated to contain the new variants, which is why 75 scientific societies, 14 clinics and hospitals and 10 universities in the country sent a letter to the Ministry of Health outlining a series of considerations and recommendations about vaccination against the virus in Colombia.

In the letter, the specialists grouped in the Colombian Consensus for Care, Diagnosis and Management of SARS-CoV-2 Covid-19 Infection, recalled that vaccines against the virus “have proven to be safe and effective in reducing the risk of infection.” , death and postviral syndromes”; However, with the appearance of new variants, these initial injections known as ancestral monovalents affect their effectiveness.

In addition, several publications have explained that the phenomenon of “immune imprinting”, which consists of the repetitive and continuous use of ancestral vaccines against new variants, reduces the immune response.

“To counteract these two phenomena, evasion and immune imprinting, the development and use of vaccines based on technologies that allow continuous updating according to the variants of the virus that predominate and that are significantly distancing themselves from the characteristics of the virus have been prioritized in the world. initial. Among them, messenger RNA (mRNA) technology offers greater flexibility for said update,” they explained in the letter.

For this reason, the experts made ten recommendations to the ministry on the management of the vaccination plan related to the virus, which in Colombia, as in many other countries, has decreased its expansion, since the demand for injections has also decreased among the population.

In that sense, they asked the Health Ministry to “expedite the management for the achievement, approval and distribution of updated vaccines against covid-19, taking into account that these decisions must be timely due to the dynamism of the virus.”

They also recommended applying updated boosters to vulnerable populations and to health personnel who have already completed the initial vaccination schedule. The ideal, he maintains, is that vaccines that have updated mRNA technology be used. Likewise, they suggest that the population without prior immunization be vaccinated.

“Given the frequent mutation of SARS-CoV-2, similar to that of the influenza virus, the need for periodic vaccination, probably annual, with updated vaccines against covid-19 is contemplated,” they indicated.

Based on this, they also recommended that covid-19 vaccines be included in the Expanded Immunization Plan. “We request that the opinion of the National Council on Immunization Practices (CNPI), a multidisciplinary scientific consultative body, be considered in relation to the acquisition, updating and inclusion of vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 in the program” this, to prioritize unimmunized populations and those at risk of severe disease along with health workers.