scientists announced a breakthrough in the construction of genetic sequences – SMARTmania.cz

Experimental DNA can contain up to 6 nucleotides

Newly designed proteins open wide horizons in the field of science and medicine

Imagine designing proteins with tailored properties that are able to target tumors with surgical precision in cancer treatment

Deoxyribonucleic acid, also known as DNA, is the basic building block of life. It is a molecule that carries the genetic information of all organisms, from bacteria to humans. DNA is found in the nuclei of cells, where it is stored in the form of chromosomes. Chromosomes are arranged in linear structures containing the genetic information for all cellular processes.

DNA is made up of two long chains that are interconnected by hydrogen bonds. Each strand is made up of units called nucleotides. A nucleotide consists of three basic components. The first part is deoxyribose, the sugar part. Furthermore, the nucleotide is made up of a phosphate part, which is a source of energy. The last part is the nucleotide bases and we will talk about them in this article today.

There are four types of nucleotide bases: adenine (A), guanine (G), cytosine (C), and thymine (T). These bases pair in a mutually specific manner: (A) pairs with (T) and (G) pairs with (C). To be consistent, it is necessary to mention that in the case of RNA, uracil (U) is paired with adenine (A)

The double helix of DNA connected by hydrogen bonds

Nature arranged for DNA to consist of four nucleotides (letters), but what if we could extend this sequence by adding more nucleotides to create completely new forms of DNA that would have completely unique properties?

New nucleotides were discovered

Scientists from the University of California, San Diego, the Foundation for Applied Molecular Evolution and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies have successfully accomplished this very thing. Scientists have created a new variant of DNA containing six letters (nucleotides) instead of the usual four and demonstrated its ability to form proteins, the key building blocks of life.

This achievement, published in the journal Nature Communications, opens the door to a future where custom-designed proteins and new biological applications could become a reality. “Life on Earth is amazingly diverse with just four nucleotides, so imagine what we could all do if we used the new nucleotides,” said Dr. Dong Wang, a professor in the Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at UC San Diego and lead author of the study. “By expanding the genetic code, we could create new molecules that we didn’t know before and explore new ways to make proteins as therapeutics. “

How were new nucleotides synthesized?

Wang and his colleagues used the AEGIS system. AEGIS stands for “Artificially Expanded Genetic Information System”. It is a synthetic genetic system that was developed to expand the DNA genetic alphabet. The AEGIS system was developed by Dr. Steven A. Benner of the Foundation for Applied Molecular Evolution as part of a NASA-funded project investigating how life might have evolved on other planets.

Well plates in which DNA is synthesized

AEGIS expands the standard DNA alphabet with two new letters, complementing the existing adenine (A), thymine (T), guanine (G) and cytosine (C). These new letters (nucleotides), Z and P, are identical in shape and size to natural nucleotides, allowing them to seamlessly integrate into the double helix structure of DNA. This structure was originally identified by James Watson and Francis Crick in 1953. Because of its compatibility with DNA geometry, enzymes such as RNA polymerase that read and replicate DNA can recognize and process DNA containing AEGIS letters as efficiently as natural DNA.

Discovery of AEGIS recognition by E. coli RNAP

We already know what AEGIS is, but what does RNAP E.coli mean? Escherichia coli RNAP is an enzyme that is responsible for RNA synthesis in the bacterium Escherichia coli. So now we can continue. Scientists recently discovered that Escherichia coli (E. coli) RNAPs exhibit selective recognition of unnatural nucleobases within the six-letter extended genetic system. This discovery is a major step forward in understanding how cellular machinery interacts with AEGIS-modified DNA.

Structural insights from cryo-electron microscopy

High-resolution cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) allowed a closer look at the molecular interactions between E. coli RNAP and AEGIS-modified DNA. Three RNAP elongation complexes containing template and substrate unnatural base pairs (UBPs) were investigated, revealing common principles governing recognition of both AEGIS and natural base pairs. These structures trap RNAP in an active state, ready to carry out chemical processes associated with transcription.

Adoption of Watson-Crick geometry

At the transcription critical point, the unnatural base pair adopts a Watson-Crick geometry, which conforms to well-established principles of natural base pair recognition. In addition, the initiation loop, a key component of the transcription process, undergoes a conformational change, further confirming that the mechanisms underlying natural base pair recognition and incorporation are also applicable to non-natural AEGIS base pairs.

Verification of unnatural AEGIS base pairs

Structural data obtained from cryoEM studies provide compelling evidence supporting the AEGIS unnatural base pair design philosophy. This confirmation is critical to the wider adoption and implementation of AEGIS technology in genetic engineering and synthetic biology applications.

What awaits us in the future?

This breakthrough opens the door to fascinating perspectives. Imagine the possibility of designing proteins with tailored properties, able to target tumors with surgical precision in cancer treatment, or engineering bacteria designed for environmentally friendly biofuel synthesis. These broad horizons not only extend beyond medicine and environmental applications, but also permeate the realms of materials science and potentially synthetic biology.

Scientists are constantly faced with new challenges such as optimizing the integration of new nucleotides, maintaining their stability in the genome and fully exploiting the potential of this expanded code are areas that require further investigation. However, the foundations for rewriting the genetic lexicon have been laid. This discovery represents a significant advance in our understanding of the genetic blueprint. It is the guarantee of a new era of biological design, where the possibilities are limited only by our imagination.

Author of the article

Josef Novak

I am a PhD student dealing with ion applied technologies, because I have always been fascinated by science and technology. I never cease to be amazed at what can be created thanks to human creativity and abilities. I like to spend my free time traveling, either in the mountains or in the cities.