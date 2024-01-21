Scientists are afraid of viruses released from the frozen ground in Siberia

#Scientists #afraid #viruses #released #frozen #ground #Siberia

Currently, epidemic monitoring and prevention focuses mostly on pathogens that spread from the global south to the north, but according to scientists, viruses released from the permafrost in the north and spreading to the south should also be kept an eye on, reports The Guardian.

“Currently, the analysis of pandemic threats focuses on diseases that may appear in southern regions and then spread north,” said Jean-Michel Claverie, a geneticist at the University of Aix-Marseille. “On the other hand, little attention is paid to epidemics that can emerge in the far north and then move south. There are also viruses there that can infect people and start a new epidemic.”

This position is supported by virologist Marion Koopmans of the Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam. “We don’t know what viruses are hiding in the permafrost, but I think there is a real risk that there are some that can cause an epidemic – say an ancient form of the polio virus. We have to expect something like this to happen.”

In 2014, Claverie led a team of researchers who isolated live viruses in Siberia and showed that they were still capable of infecting single-celled organisms, despite being locked away in the frozen ground for thousands of years. Further research published last year revealed the existence of several different strains of the virus from seven different regions of Siberia that can infect cultured cells.

One of the virus samples was 48,500 years old.

However, Claverie drew attention to the fact that these viruses could only infect amoebas and did not pose a threat to humans. However, it does not rule out that other virus strains can also infect human cells.

Permafrost, i.e. frozen ground, covers one fifth of the Northern Hemisphere. Scientists discover that some of its layers have remained frozen for hundreds of thousands of years. This soil layer is cold, dark, oxygen-deficient – it is the perfect breeding ground for the best possible preservation of biological materials. However, as a result of climate change, the permafrost in Siberia, Canada, and Alaska also began to melt. Global warming is affecting the Arctic very disproportionately: experts say the region is warming much faster than the average rate of increase in global warming.

However, it is not only the thawing of the permafrost that poses a threat, indirectly climate change also causes a similarly problematic phenomenon. As the ice sheet of the polar region is constantly receding, commercial shipping routes are becoming more and more crowded. In addition to all this, significant mining operations are also planned in the territories of Siberia, for which huge holes will be drilled into the deep permafrost in order to extract oil and ores.

“These operations release huge amounts of pathogens. Miners walk in and inhale the viruses. The consequences could be catastrophic,” Claverie said.

According to Koopmans, the danger is real. “If you look at the history of the largest outbreaks, we see that one of the most important drivers was land use change. The Nipah virus was spread by fruit bats that were displaced by humans from their former habitat. Monkeypox has been linked to the spread of urbanization in Africa. We will witness this in the Arctic as well: changes in land use can be just as dangerous as before.”

It is also possible that the current human body has never come into contact with these viruses before, and this could be another cause for concern.

Scientists believe that the deepest levels of permafrost may harbor viruses that can be up to a million years old. This means they are much older than the human race.