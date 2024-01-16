Scientists are at a loss. They picked up an unexpected and inexplicable signal from another galaxy

#Scientists #loss #picked #unexpected #inexplicable #signal #galaxy

American scientists are puzzled by a strange and very strong burst of gamma radiation. They came across it by complete accident and it was supposed to come from a region outside our galaxy. Now they are looking for its source.

Analyzing data from the Fermi Space Telescope, which tracks cosmic gamma rays, astronomers discovered “an unexpected and as yet unexplained phenomenon outside our galaxy”. The American NASA informed about it.

According to cosmologist Alexander Kashlinsky, scientists discovered the strange radiation by complete accident. “We found a much stronger signal than we expected, in a different part of the sky than we targeted our search,” he described the circumstances of the discovery.

Already in the past, researchers have detected a similar yet unexplained signal coming from a similar direction and with almost identical strength as this one. It was captured by the Pierre Auger Observatory in Argentina in 2017, according to Business Insider.

It is therefore possible that both phenomena are related. According to astronomers, they could even have the same source. Further investigation of the phenomenon could provide insight into the physical processes taking place in the very early universe, when it was less than a trillionth of a second old, experts say.

Gamma radiation is a very strong, but invisible to humans, electromagnetic radiation. It usually occurs when a huge amount of energy is released, such as the death of a star or the explosion of a nuclear bomb. The Fermi satellite has been investigating its sources in space since 2008.

