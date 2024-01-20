Scientists beat a black hole: They have the sharpest shot yet.

#Scientists #beat #black #hole #sharpest #shot

The first image of the black hole M87 was published in 2019 and introduced the world to the “doughnut” with a black hole in the center and an accretion disk, formed by matter inhaled by nearby stars. This historic event allowed scientists to directly observe and investigate the physics behind these supermassive objects for the first time.

The new image of M87, using an additional telescope and new analytical techniques, provided the most detailed view of the black hole to date. Changes in the ring of light around the black hole were brighter and sharper, revealing Doppler/Einstein effects that cause the brightness peak to shift to the right.

dr. Britt Jeter Taiwanese ASIAA explained that the fluctuation of the brightest part of the ring is a result of emissions from the turbulent accretion disk. This is of key importance in testing theories regarding the magnetic field and plasma environment around a black hole.

Source: Shutterstock

The scientific team confirmed that the observation of black holes is not only possible, but also reproducible and correct. Dr. ASIAA’s Keiichi Asada emphasized that the confirmation of the ring in brand new data represents a huge milestone in our understanding of black holes and their surrounding material.

Further observations by the EHT Collaboration are planned for the first half of 2024. Scientists hope that these new observations will allow for the first “video” of the black hole, which would provide insight into its chaotic motions. This scientific collaboration reveals the shadows of black holes and moves us closer to understanding their mysterious cosmic influence. Despite the complexity of the technology and analytical procedures, this research work proves to be a key step towards unraveling the mystery of black holes and their fascinating physics.

Also Read:  [Teszt] Pinball M - pinball for adults

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The scandals that haunt Frederick X, the new king of Denmark
The scandals that haunt Frederick X, the new king of Denmark
Posted on
“Gradual taxation was introduced”
“Gradual taxation was introduced”
Posted on
V. Guimarães: «I would rather no one leave and I don’t expect anything about entries»
V. Guimarães: «I would rather no one leave and I don’t expect anything about entries»
Posted on
false promises of a hangover cure
false promises of a hangover cure
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News