Scientists captured a video of a cat from space

A video from space shows a cat named Taters chasing a red laser dot.

The 15-second kitten video was broadcast from space at a distance of about 30 million kilometers by NASA, writes the CBS News. According to the American space agency, the orange kitten seen in the video is the pet of one of the employees of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The purpose of the cat video was to present the laser communication system of the Psyche spacecraft. In mid-October, NASA launched its $1.2 billion probe, into which the scientists fed the good-natured footage beforehand, on Earth. Incidentally, the structure was started due to the investigation of an asteroid called Psyche, which is mostly made of metal, which is interesting primarily because it is radically different from the asteroids that we have visited in some form so far. On its way to the asteroid, the probe broadcast the ominous cat video to Earth on December 11.

NASA called the recording a historic milestone, which, by the way, serves the purpose of one day being able to broadcast high-bandwidth videos and other data from the depths of outer space without any problems.

