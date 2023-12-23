Scientists Detect Mysterious Vibrations on the Moon, What’s the Cause?

#Scientists #Detect #Mysterious #Vibrations #Moon #Whats

Bandung – In the 1970s, astronauts placed three seismometers on the surface of the Moon to collect data between October 1976 and May 1977. These instruments detected mysterious vibrations.

A new study looked at this seismograph data, and found that some of the recurring vibrations appear to have come from the Apollo 17 lander.

When an earthquake occurs on Earth, energy waves are distributed in all directions. By measuring vibrations from several locations on the surface, scientists can then create a map of the Earth’s interior.

Because the rocks and fluids inside the Earth have different densities, waves move through them at different speeds, so geologists can tell what type of material the waves are moving through. This is known as seismic tomography.

Well, the US Apollo program placed a number of seismographs on the Moon to study its structure in the same way. By analyzing the data, scientists have learned about its inner structure, including that the Moon has an inner core about 500 kilometers across, much denser than Earth’s.

Moonquakes are not thought to be caused by the movement of tectonic plates, like on Earth. In contrast, Earth’s gravity is thought to cause strong tidal pressure on the Moon, breaking it apart and causing the pieces to rub together.

Other types of Moonquakes recorded by Apollo seismographs were likely caused by meteorites hitting the Moon, while long, shallow Moonquakes are a little more difficult to explain with the data currently available.

In a new study, researchers from Caltech used machine learning to analyze data from three seismographs placed by the Apollo 17 crew several hundred meters from their base. Researchers found that Moonquakes occur regularly, every afternoon when the Moon’s surface begins to cool again.

But in the morning, they also found repeated signals that were unusual and could not be explained by natural causes.

“Every morning on the Moon when the Sun hits the lander, it starts to emerge,” said Allen Husker, research professor of geophysics and one of the authors of the new study, quoted from IFL Science.

(rns/yum)