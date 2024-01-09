Scientists discover fossil of giant prehistoric sea worm in Greenland

#Scientists #discover #fossil #giant #prehistoric #sea #worm #Greenland

Fossilized remains of these marine worms, also known as the “terrible beast”, have been discovered in the sedimentary deposits of northern Greenland.

These creatures had fins, distinctive long antennae and massive jaws. Researchers at the University of Bristol also found evidence of what may have been its last meal in the digestive system of the worm, namely a small creature called Isoxys.

Scientists believe that these worms, called “timorebestia”, were at the top of the food chain 518 million years ago and that their reign lasted about 10 to 15 million years before being supplanted by other more successful groups.”

