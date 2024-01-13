Scientists Establish Fossil Finds in New Mexico as New Tyrannosaurus Species

Technologue.id, Jakarta – Scientists are reassessing a partial skull first unearthed in 1983 in southeastern New Mexico. They concluded that the fossils found represented a new species of Tyrannosaurus, a fearsome apex predator of western North America during the time of the dinosaurs.

Researchers looking at the ancient animal focused on the skull area, concluding a species called Tyrannosaurus mcraeensis lived several million years before T. rex and was comparable in size, researchers said Thursday. The skull was previously identified as a T. rex.

Other researchers expressed doubt that the fossil represents a new Tyrannosaurus species, saying that the differences between it and other T. rex skulls are unremarkable and the study’s conclusion that the fossil is dated 71-73 million years ago is problematic, quoted from Thehindu.

T. rex is the only species of the genus Tyrannosaurus that has been recognized since the dinosaur was first described in 1905. For your information, a genus is a broader grouping of related organisms than a species.

T. rex fossils show that this animal existed several million years before the asteroid hit Earth 66 million years ago, which caused the destruction of the dinosaurs.

The first New Mexican skull fragment was discovered near the base of Kettle Top Butte in 1983, and more were discovered later.

Paleontologist Anthony Fiorillo, executive director of the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science and co-author of the study published in the journal Scientific Reports, said about 25% of the skull has been collected. Most of the braincase and upper jaw were missing.

