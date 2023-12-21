Scientists exploring the ocean floor at a depth of 3 kilometers discovered a historic find – a perfectly preserved tooth of an extinct sea monster

Now, at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, at a depth of about 3 km, scientists have found a fossilized megalodon tooth that remains as sharp as it was when it was used to finish off its prey.

Incredibly, the megalodon tooth was found by scientists while studying the footage of a remote-controlled underwater drone – the tooth protruded above the sand of the seabed between the rocks, in a sufficiently rocky area. Geological and biological exploration of the seabed was carried out southwest of Hawaii, several hundred kilometers from the former naval base of the United States, called Johnston Atoll.

