Scientists Find Evidence of 2 Dwarf Galaxies in the Small Magellanic Cloud

#Scientists #Find #Evidence #Dwarf #Galaxies #Small #Magellanic #Cloud

SPACE — An international team of astronomers found evidence indicating that the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC) dwarf galaxy is not a single galaxy. According to the new discovery, the SMC actually consists of two galaxies.

The Magellanic Clouds are the closest satellite galaxy to our galaxy, the Milky Way Galaxy. The Magellanic Clouds are known as two irregular dwarf galaxies and appear very close to each other in the southern hemisphere. Based on their size, the Magellanic Clouds are divided into two types, namely Large (LMC) and Small Magellanic Clouds (SMC).

In the late 1980s, some evidence emerged indicating that the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC) was not a single small galaxy, but two dwarf galaxies.

In these new findings published on the prepublication server arXivthe researchers found more evidence to suggest that the SMC is indeed composed of two small dwarf galaxies.

To better understand SMC, the research team first studied data from the Gaia observatory. This data allowed them to make estimates of the average speed of stars in different parts of the SMC. Gaia is a space-based observatory belonging to the European Space Agency (ESA).

Next, scientists studied data from the Galactic Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder, a network of radio telescopes in Western Australia. The data allowed them to understand more about the Interstellar Medium in both the SMC and LMC. They also analyzed data from observatory surveys in New Mexico.

Taking all this evidence into account, the researchers found the chemical composition of the two SMC “parts” to be different. Researchers also found that the two parts of the SMC had different speeds.

The faster moving parts are located in parts that appear to be closer to the Milky Way galaxy. Scientists also discovered that the two parts have almost the same mass. These two dwarf galaxies interact with the LMC.

Overall, the researchers concluded that the evidence suggests the existence of two unique galaxies in the SMC. One galaxy is almost behind the other relative to Earth. This position explains why it was recently discovered that the SMC is likely two galaxies.

The research team also calculated that the closer of the two galaxies is about 199,000 light years away. Meanwhile, the more distant pair of galaxies in the SMC is around 215,000 light years from Earth.