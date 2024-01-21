Scientists find planet ‘engulfed’ by lava: ‘Like a young Earth’ | Science

#Scientists #find #planet #engulfed #lava #young #Earth #Science
By Robbert van der Linde

Jan 21, 2024 at 7:03 PM Update: 8 minutes ago

American astronomers have discovered a planet completely covered in lava. The discovery is useful in that the planet most likely resembles what Earth used to look like.

It concerns the planet HD 63433 d. It is located only 73 light years away from Earth. The planet orbits very closely around a star other than our sun, making it an exoplanet.

The planet orbits its star in just over four days, compared to the 365 days it takes Earth to orbit the sun. It is likely that one side of the planet always faces the star, causing it to be covered in an ‘ocean’ of molten rock.

The planet is estimated to be less than 500 million years old and therefore relatively young. The celestial body has approximately the same dimensions as the Earth. It is the smallest planet under 500 million years old that we have ever seen.

The Earth is now approximately 4.5 billion years old. But the newly discovered planet can be compared to what the Earth looked like at that age, the astronomers write The Astronomical Journal.

Too hot for life as we know it

“It’s a useful planet because it can tell us what a young Earth might have looked like,” said lead researcher Melinda Soares-Furtado. “This planet orbits its star more closely than our Earth. But the process the gases and atmosphere encounter is similar.”

Also Read:  TCL Nxtpaper 3.0 Screens Preview - Tweakers

The Earth used to be covered with lava too. When that cooled, it meant favorable conditions for the development of life.

It is unlikely that life as we know it can develop on the newly discovered planet. It orbits too close to its sun for that and the temperature on the surface is too high.

Receive notifications of important scientific news. Stay informed with notifications

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

match result and score
match result and score
Posted on
List shows the healthiest fruit in the world – 1st place surprises
List shows the healthiest fruit in the world – 1st place surprises
Posted on
An ancient village hut was decided to be purchased by someone who had never been there: they bring it to new life with their own hands, and changes take away the promise
An ancient village hut was decided to be purchased by someone who had never been there: they bring it to new life with their own hands, and changes take away the promise
Posted on
an experimental supersonic jet like never before seen
an experimental supersonic jet like never before seen
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News