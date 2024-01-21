Scientists find planet ‘engulfed’ by lava: ‘Like a young Earth’ | Science

#Scientists #find #planet #engulfed #lava #young #Earth #Science

By Robbert van der Linde

Jan 21, 2024 at 7:03 PM Update: 8 minutes ago

American astronomers have discovered a planet completely covered in lava. The discovery is useful in that the planet most likely resembles what Earth used to look like.

It concerns the planet HD 63433 d. It is located only 73 light years away from Earth. The planet orbits very closely around a star other than our sun, making it an exoplanet.

The planet orbits its star in just over four days, compared to the 365 days it takes Earth to orbit the sun. It is likely that one side of the planet always faces the star, causing it to be covered in an ‘ocean’ of molten rock.

The planet is estimated to be less than 500 million years old and therefore relatively young. The celestial body has approximately the same dimensions as the Earth. It is the smallest planet under 500 million years old that we have ever seen.

The Earth is now approximately 4.5 billion years old. But the newly discovered planet can be compared to what the Earth looked like at that age, the astronomers write The Astronomical Journal.

Too hot for life as we know it

“It’s a useful planet because it can tell us what a young Earth might have looked like,” said lead researcher Melinda Soares-Furtado. “This planet orbits its star more closely than our Earth. But the process the gases and atmosphere encounter is similar.”

The Earth used to be covered with lava too. When that cooled, it meant favorable conditions for the development of life.

It is unlikely that life as we know it can develop on the newly discovered planet. It orbits too close to its sun for that and the temperature on the surface is too high.

