Scientists have created a hybrid heart that beats like a real one

#Scientists #created #hybrid #heart #beats #real

By combining living and non-living materials, they created a human heart that beats exactly like a living organ.

The hybrid heart created by MIT scientists was born by combining real heart tissue and robotic technology, and the end result was a device that captures the complexity of the human heart in a way that has never been seen before, writes the IFL Science.

Current heart simulators are short-lived (can only be used for a few hours), moreover, they are not able to perfectly imitate all the unique structures that make up the heart, and animal experiments – although still very valuable in many areas of medical research – are expensive, time-consuming and, last but not least, controversial . However, the so-called biorobotic structure that has just been created is perfectly capable of reconstructing the human heart, and animals are not harmed.

The team used a pig heart as a base, removing the thick muscle surrounding the left ventricle to replace it with a robotic silicone pump that compresses the heart the way a natural heart muscle pumps blood.

llen Roche, lead author and biomedical engineer at MIT, said the biorobotic heart will be extremely useful as a research tool for those studying various heart valve conditions and interventions.

The team has high hopes for the hybrid human heart, and is currently working to extend the device’s shelf life and shorten its manufacturing time. It is also considered possible to replace the pig heart with a 3D-printed synthetic human heart.