Scientists have discovered an ancient monster. It has been lurking in the depths of space since the beginning

It weighs as much as 1.6 million Suns and was formed only “shortly” after the Big Bang. In the depths of space slumbers a giant black hole, the oldest ever recorded by human instruments.

Experts operating the Webb telescope have made a unique discovery. They found a giant black hole in the galaxy GN-z11, which is also the oldest black hole discovered. It was formed more than 13 billion years ago, i.e. about 440 million years after the Big Bang.

The scientific team published their findings on the portal of the American Cornell University. A black hole weighs about as much as 1.6 million Suns.

“The surprise is how massive the black hole is. This was completely unexpected,” commented project leader and astrophysicist from the University of Cambridge, Roberto Maiolino, for the British portal The Guardian.

​Since a black hole absorbs all light, there is no picture of it. However, the instruments are able to record the dust and gases that circulate around it. They refer to them as an accretion disk.

According to the Czech Astronomical Society, the galaxy GN-z11 is located in the constellation Ursa Major and is the most distant galaxy that man has managed to study. It was formed about 420 million years after the Big Bang.

