Scientists have discovered an ancient monster. It has been lurking in the depths of space since the beginning

#Scientists #discovered #ancient #monster #lurking #depths #space #beginning

It weighs as much as 1.6 million Suns and was formed only “shortly” after the Big Bang. In the depths of space slumbers a giant black hole, the oldest ever recorded by human instruments.

Experts operating the Webb telescope have made a unique discovery. They found a giant black hole in the galaxy GN-z11, which is also the oldest black hole discovered. It was formed more than 13 billion years ago, i.e. about 440 million years after the Big Bang.

The scientific team published their findings on the portal of the American Cornell University. A black hole weighs about as much as 1.6 million Suns.

“The surprise is how massive the black hole is. This was completely unexpected,” commented project leader and astrophysicist from the University of Cambridge, Roberto Maiolino, for the British portal The Guardian.

​Since a black hole absorbs all light, there is no picture of it. However, the instruments are able to record the dust and gases that circulate around it. They refer to them as an accretion disk.

According to the Czech Astronomical Society, the galaxy GN-z11 is located in the constellation Ursa Major and is the most distant galaxy that man has managed to study. It was formed about 420 million years after the Big Bang.

Watch a video showing the location of galaxy GN-z11:

TN.cz

Also Read:  The weather for the last week of May: Thundery rain and a decrease in temperatures

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Hulk will be a father for the fifth time – Ferver
Hulk will be a father for the fifth time – Ferver
Posted on
KI has trained 2,800 instructors in First Aid for mental health
KI has trained 2,800 instructors in First Aid for mental health
Posted on
If you also receive IMSS Pension payment, you should know this – Fox Sports
If you also receive IMSS Pension payment, you should know this – Fox Sports
Posted on
Putin threatened Helsinki, while the Finnish presidential candidates criticize Viktor Orbán
Putin threatened Helsinki, while the Finnish presidential candidates criticize Viktor Orbán
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News