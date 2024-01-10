Scientists see for the first time how a supernova produces a black hole | Science

#Scientists #time #supernova #produces #black #hole #Science

By Robbert van der Linde

Jan 10, 2024 at 5:16 PM Update: 21 minutes ago

For the first time, astronomers have actually seen how black holes are formed when massive stars explode. Scientists have suspected for some time that black holes are formed this way, but had not yet seen it happen.

When massive stars reach the end of their lives, they collapse under the influence of their own gravity. Sometimes this happens so quickly that a huge explosion follows. We call such an explosion a supernova.

The theory is that after the explosion, only the star’s core remains as a small but supermassive point in space. If the star was large enough, it could then develop into a black hole. They have such a strong attraction that even light cannot escape.

Using an aptly named Very Large Telescope telescope at the ESO observatory, scientists have been able to see the aftermath of a supernova. The supernova is ‘only’ 75 million light years from Earth. The astronomers saw how a supermassive object formed after the explosion.

The discovery is described in the latest issue of the scientific journal Nature. In addition, the findings were presented at the 243rd meeting of the American Astronomical Society in New Orleans.

Black hole ‘revealed’ by second star

The black hole itself cannot be seen because it does not allow light to escape. But the presence of a second star betrays the existence of the black hole. The scientists can see how the star’s dust is being ‘swallowed’, causing changes in its brightness.

So-called double stars are more common, but it is rare for one star to survive the explosion of the other. The second star and the remainder of the first may now be orbiting each other. Eventually, the black hole will swallow the second star completely.

Scientists suspect that most galaxies revolve around a black hole. For example, the Milky Way, which contains the solar system with Earth, revolves around the enormous black hole Sagittarius A*.

