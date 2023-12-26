Scientists shared! Here is the secret to losing 7 kilos in 1 month…

#Scientists #shared #secret #losing #kilos #month..

Obesity is one of the biggest health problems of modern times. According to the statement made by the World Health Organization (WHO) in March, 1 in every 7 men and 1 in every 5 women struggle with obesity. It was emphasized that more than 1 billion people worldwide are overweight or obese. According to published data, 650 million of these people are adults, 340 million are young people, and 39 million are children.

On the other hand, an explanation that will make those who suffer from excess weight happy was made by scientists. According to experts, those who want to lose weight should only pay attention to some tips while walking.

While walking, the body’s nervous, muscular and digestive systems are affected. Therefore, in addition to running, a brisk walk is also beneficial in the weight loss process. Experts emphasize that straight walks will not be enough to lose weight and recommend 30-minute brisk walks. According to the statement, it is possible to burn 200 calories this way. If you increase the time to 1 hour, you can burn 400 calories.

Try not to slow down the tempo.

Another thing to consider during brisk walks is not to take breaks. It is not recommended to do any exercise while walking. Exercises should be done either before or after the walk to prevent the tempo from slowing down.

7 POUNDS IN 1 MONTH

Scientists warn that walking to lose weight should be repeated every day. According to experts who state that exercise should be done 3 days a week; A 1-hour walk every day and regular exercise 3 days a week can contribute to the slimming process. But while doing this, attention should also be paid to healthy eating. Experts emphasize that it is possible to lose 7 kilos in 1 month in this way.