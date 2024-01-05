Scientists Tickling People’s Brains and Making Them More Easily Hypnotized – BisnisUpdate.com

#Scientists #Tickling #Peoples #Brains #Making #Easily #Hypnotized #BisnisUpdate.com

Researchers at Stanford University say they have made a discovery usually only seen in works of science fiction. In a randomized, controlled trial published this week, they found evidence that people can become more susceptible to hypnosis with just two short sessions of non-invasive brain stimulation. These findings suggest that brain stimulation could make hypnosis a more effective treatment for various health conditions such as chronic pain, although more extensive research is needed to confirm this.

Although hypnosis is often portrayed as a miracle of persuasion or a cheap living room trick, the practice has a long history in medicine, especially psychotherapy. The goal is to help people achieve a more focused and relaxed state of consciousness – where people are better able to incorporate suggestions about changing certain behaviors or thought patterns. Hypnosis has been used to help people manage a variety of mental and physical conditions, although evidence of its effectiveness is weaker for some health problems (e.g., smoking cessation) than for others (irritable bowel syndrome).

One reason why observed hypnosis success rates can vary so much is that only a few people actually respond well. Studies over the years have found that a person’s ability to respond to hypnosis runs along a spectrum and remains relatively stable throughout adulthood, much like personality traits. However, lead study author Afik Faerman, a postdoctoral researcher in psychiatry at Stanford Medicine, and his colleagues wanted to know whether these traits were really so unchanging.

“The ability to experience suggestions in hypnosis (hypnotizability) is distributed in a bell-shaped curve across the population, with only about 20% considered highly hypnotizable,” Faerman told Gizmodo in an email. “We wanted to test whether we could make the brains of people who are not highly hypnotizable behave and function as if they were, in the hope that such a possibility would open the door to improving therapy.”

Based on the past research of several authors, they decided to focus on two areas of the brain associated with high levels of hypnotizability: the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex, which helps us make decisions, and the anterior cingulate cortex, which is associated with our perception of stimuli. In more impressionable people, these areas appear to have greater functional connectivity or communication between them. The team used transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), which non-invasively sends electrical impulses to the brain via the scalp, to try to strengthen these connections in their test subjects and increase their level of hypnotizability along with it.

The trial involved 80 patients with fibromyalgia, a chronic pain condition that hypnosis has shown some promise in helping relieve, which doesn’t look particularly hypnotizable. The volunteers all underwent brain scans to find the best tailored targets for TMS. Then they were randomly divided into two groups, with one group receiving two TMS stimuli for 46 seconds and the other group receiving sham treatment (the same procedure was performed, but no actual stimulation occurred). Before and after these sessions, the volunteers were tested for their level of hypnotizability on a scale from one to ten.

Overall, the treatment group showed a clear improvement in their ability to be hypnotized on average, with an increase of about one point in their scores afterward, while the placebo group showed no significant change. However, this change is temporary; an hour later, the differences between the groups had faded.

The team’s findings, published Thursday in the journal Nature Mental Health, are simply intended to demonstrate proof of concept for their method, which they call SHIFT (Stanford Hypnosis Integrated with Functional Connectivity-targeted Transcranial Stimulation).

“This study was designed to answer a mechanistic question – ‘Can it be done?’. Therefore, the stimulation protocol we used was very short. “For reference, the shortest TMS treatment approved by the FDA for depression is 50 stimulation sessions of approximately 10 minutes each (~500 minutes total) over 5 consecutive days,” Faerman said. And now that they’ve shown that people’s hypnotic tendencies can be affected, there’s still a lot of work to be done.

The team has developed a better protocol in the hope of producing large enough changes in people’s levels of hypnotizability that will influence their response to conditions such as fibromyalgia. And if this research holds up, Faerman sees enormous potential for hypnosis as a medical treatment.

“My vision, as a clinical psychologist, is that in the future, patients will undergo brief stimulation sessions before their therapy appointments to increase the effectiveness of treatment,” he said. “This will allow us, first of all, to offer effective, drug-free treatment and improve the well-being of our patients, but it will also save time and money for patients and our healthcare system.”