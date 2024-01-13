Scientists were kept awake by a mysterious signal from distant space. Now they have figured out its origin

#Scientists #awake #mysterious #signal #distant #space #figured #origin

Astronomers have tracked down one of the most powerful fast radio bursts (FRBs) sent from deep space. Through research, they managed to find the origin in a completely new environment. Experts were surprised that the signal came to us from a group of galaxies that interact with each other.

The Hubble telescope helps to discover the hitherto hidden secrets of the universe. | Photo: Shutterstock

The intense signal, named FRB 20220610A, was first detected by scientists on June 10, 2022, when it flew to Earth from a distance of eight billion light years (one light year is 9.46 trillion kilometers). For astronomers, the origin of the millisecond radio burst was a mystery they wanted to solve. During the 243rd meeting of the American Astronomical Society, which took place in early January in New Orleans, they presented their findings so far.

Scientists have detected a mysterious radio signal from deep space before:

Like a heartbeat. Astronomers were surprised by a mysterious signal from a distant galaxy

The observations led scientists to a giant spot in the sky that was originally thought to be a single irregular galaxy or a group of three interacting galaxies. Now, using images from the Hubble Space Telescope, experts have revealed that the fast radio burst comes from a group of at least seven galaxies that are so close together that they could all fit in Milky way.

According to the scientists, the galaxies in this group appear to be interacting with each other and may even be merging, which may have been the source of the radio signal. “Galactic interactions may have triggered bursts of star formation, which may have been related to the observed flash,” study author Alexa Gordon of Northwestern University told CNN.

“Without Hubbleova imaging, we wouldn’t be able to tell if the FRB comes from a single galaxy or from an interacting system,” Gordon said, adding that it’s these strange types of environments that help better understand the mystery of the signals.

Hubble Space Telescope image of the host galaxy of an extremely strong fast radio burst. Source: Courtesy of NASA, ESA, STScI, Alexa Gordon

Study co-author Wen-fai Fong said they discovered an exceptional galaxy group that is the densest galaxy-scale structure known to scientists so far. According to Gordon, this is a groundbreaking discovery, as scientists have so far tracked FRBs mostly in isolated galaxies or globular clusters, i.e. spherical concentrations of stars moving on the order of tens of light-years and containing hundreds of thousands to millions of stars.

Over the course of twenty years, scientists have picked up roughly a thousand radio signals from space:

Source: Youtube

But research continues. “We need to continue to discover fast radio bursts, both near and far, and in different types of environments,” Gordon said.

Secrets from space

Since the first discovery of fast radio bursts about twenty years ago, scientists have detected almost a thousand of them, yet they are still unclear about what creates them. “Only a fraction of them were detected in the host galaxies,” Yu-xin Dong, co-author of the current study, explained to CNN, adding that only a small number of signals came from the dense galactic environment.

Wondering what’s at the edge of the Solar System?

What is beyond Pluto? Up to five wandering planets could enter the Solar System

A fast radio burst is an astronomical phenomenon that releases a tremendous amount of energy in the form of radio radiation that travels through space. Many experts agree that compact objects such as these are likely involved in the formation of FRBs black holes or remains exploded stars. According to the latest research, strongly magnetized stars may also be the cause.

Further knowledge about FRBs could also lead to the discovery of the essence space. This is because signals interact with cosmic material during their journey through space for billions of years.