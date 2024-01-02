Scientists who studied the treasures found in Europe revealed what was hidden behind the primitive image of the Vikings: the demand for precious metals was high

#Scientists #studied #treasures #Europe #revealed #hidden #primitive #image #Vikings #demand #precious #metals #high

The Vikings, traditionally depicted as primitive bearded warriors, loved some luxuries. Hundreds of silver hoards buried in Europe testify that the Vikings, who lived more than 1,000 years ago, were attracted by silver.

“They obviously liked these things,” says archaeologist Dr. Jane Kershaw. “It’s one of the few tangible things left from that age.”

A rich history

In Scandinavia around 750, when the 300-year Viking Age began, silver was already considered a precious metal. Another IV thousand. Ave. Cr. In ancient Egypt, it was valued more than gold, and in the 6th century Ave. Cr. The inhabitants of the western part of Asia Minor used it to mint coins.

By looking at the history of silver, one can learn about the shifts and development of ancient civilizations, as well as the origins of money. It even changes some long-held views about the nations of the past.

Ms Kershaw, who is leading an EU-funded research project to assess the role of silver in Viking life, questions the traditional image of the Vikings as fearsome invaders of Western Europe.

According to her, the Vikings were greatly influenced by the 8th century. the beginning of the golden age of Islam.

“We didn’t find a lot of evidence that the Vikings took a lot of booty during their raids to the West,” says Mr. Kershaw. – On the contrary – an important driving force of the Viking Age was the search for silver in Islamic lands.”

Her research project SILVER was launched in 2019. March. and should be implemented by 2024. It is also attended by Dr. Dr. Stephen Merkel and coin specialist Janis Oravisjӓrvis of the University of Oulu in Finland.

“Cultural Chameleons”

These three researchers used lasers to take microsamples of silver coins stored in museums and analyze them for trace metals, including lead.

The study of different varieties, or isotopes, of lead has helped to clarify the source ores and at the same time has provided new information about the origins of the Viking Age.

It is generally believed that the Viking Age began in 793 when they attacked the island of Lindisfarne off the north-east coast of England, and that they did not establish trade relations with the Islamic caliphates until the 10th century.

However, much of the Islamic silver found in the hoards Mr Kershaw explored suggests that the Vikings may have traveled east much earlier, from around 750 AD. Later, they established extensive global trade routes to the east and south, while also expanding into western Europe.

“These trade networks stretch from North Africa to Baghdad, through the Caspian Sea, Ukraine and Russia to the Baltic Sea and Scandinavia,” says Kershaw. “This is a huge flow of silver in one direction and a flow of goods and people in the other direction already in the 9th century.”

The information also reveals that the Vikings were “cultural chameleons,” she said.

Ms. Kershaw wants the results of her team’s research not only to refocus attention on the Vikings’ eastward expansion, but also to contribute to research into the history of other civilizations.

“I hope it will lead to a re-evaluation of the early stages of the Viking raids on Europe,” she says. “I also hope that people will take advantage of these methods and apply them to their own research.”

Money matters

This is what is being taken care of in the implementation of another EU-funded project.

Also called SILVER, it aims to uncover the history of money and trade through a more detailed analysis of the ancient Mediterranean empires, including Greece, Persia and Rome.

The six-and-a-half-year project, which is scheduled to be completed in 2024. in March, led by Professor Francis Albarède, a geochemist at the École Normale Supérieure in Lyon, France.

After analyzing isotopes of lead and silver, F. Albarède claims that the minting of silver coins in the Mediterranean region created the conditions for the formation of democracies in the 5th century. Ave. Cr.

“I think silver was very important to the birth of democracy because it helped people to be heard and understood,” he says.

Voices of mercenaries

According to F. Albarède, there is evidence that the Persian Achaemenid Empire used silver coins to hire large Greek infantry armies.

He says that these “hoplites” who returned home with lots of money formed an ambitious middle class that helped spread democracy.

Mercenaries also redistributed silver in the Mediterranean region. According to Albarède, this is the only way to explain the excess of the metal in the non-silver-mining states around the Aegean Sea and in the coastal areas of southern Italy colonized by the ancient Greeks.

“We see silver driving long-distance trade,” he says.

His team also found that silver mines were more common in ancient times than previously thought. Silver mines of Lavrius near Athens in 480 AD. Ave. Cr. helped the capital of modern Greece become a major Greek power and contributed to its role as the monetary center of the eastern Mediterranean region.

Lessons from the past and present

Researchers have found a way to trace the origin of the metal using isotopes not only of lead, but also of silver.

In the past, this was difficult because the isotope ratios of silver in coins varied too little to identify the mines from which the silver was extracted.

But when Albarède’s team examined the ores before they were turned into coins, they found far greater differences. This allowed researchers to rule out specific mines as the silver’s place of origin.

“Lead isotopes indicate the possible origins of silver, while silver isotopes indicate where silver cannot have come from,” explains F. Albarède. “By putting these different data together, we can better understand what sources are possible.”

Possible places of origin, in addition to Lavri, are the Halkidiki region of northern Greece and the islands of Thasos, Sifnos and Euboea.

His team is also delving into the reasons why people minted coins in the first place. In their view, silver coins were particularly helpful in speeding up transactions because they were resistant to decay, relatively light and not as valuable as gold.

“Coinage accelerates the circulation of money and frees it from the tyranny of weight,” says F. Albarède. “In times of crises like war, this is very important.”

He believes that the past can offer lessons for modern society by discovering the fundamental connections between monetary and trading systems. For example, when Greek soil became depleted, they turned to Egypt for wheat in exchange for silver.

F. Albarède sees another connection between the past and the present – the continuing social inequality and its destabilizing effects.

“We should learn from the disasters of ancient societies and their social conclusions,” he argues.

This article was first published in Horizon, the EU research and innovation journal.