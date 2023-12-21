SciLifeLab and Knut and Alice Wallenberg’s Proof of Concept program promote innovations in life science

#SciLifeLab #Knut #Alice #Wallenbergs #Proof #Concept #program #promote #innovations #life #science

Now ten scientific projects in life science, life science, are receiving Proof-of-Concept funding aimed at developing new innovations and products.

– The support from the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation means that the scientific breakthroughs generated by the Swedish life science community can be transformed into future innovations. The grants have gone to life science research funded by the Foundation where some projects have also used the technology and data capacity available at SciLifeLab, says Olli Kallioniemi, director of SciLifeLab, and he continues:

– Researchers from all over the country have been granted grants. What was common to those who succeeded in this, the first round of funding, was that they could present exciting application possibilities and that their projects were at the right stage of development for the call.

In addition to funding, the project leaders will receive continued support from the team within the Wallenberg Launch Pad, WALP, to develop their innovations to commercial maturity.

– The coaching process has been incredibly useful and provided new insights into the world of innovation, which can be quite intimidating as an academic researcher. This grant means a unique opportunity for me to interact between academic and industrial research. We can now strive to develop our technology towards a new method for drug screening, says Ilaria Testa, one of the researchers who received a Proof of Concept grant.

The purpose of the Proof of Concept program is to bridge the gap from academic research to life science innovations. Through the grant, the program gives researchers the opportunity to further develop their early discoveries towards validated methods, products or processes. It also gives them opportunities to accelerate the project’s development in various ways and to prepare it for commercialization.

– The WALP program is an excellent mechanism to guide research, which has reached an appropriate stage, towards a commercial application. The grant means that we can now explore industrial applications of our SciLifeLab/KAW-funded Covid project, for which we are very grateful, says Professor Ulf Landegren, another of the grant recipients.

The grant is not intended as a general research grant but as a specific, targeted project to develop an academic discovery towards an innovation and a product.

A new call for Proof of Concept grants takes place between February 12 and March 22, 2024.

Proof of Concept grants 2023

Ilaria Testa, KTH

TumbleSense: a novel instrument to probe protein-protein interactions in their native environment.

Anna Dimberg, Uppsala University

New antibody treatment for aggressive brain tumors – anti-CD93 therapy to block invasion and induce anti-tumor.

Christian Hedberg, Umeå University

CryptoSafe – Selective anti-infectives to address Cryptosporidium infection.

Sophie Erhardt, Karolinska Institutet

Targeting KAT III: A novel treatment option for immune-induced cognitive impairment and psychosis.

Ulf Landegren, Uppsala University

High-throughput analysis of specific antibody reactivities.

Magnus Cinthio, Lund University

Novel ultrasound-based method to detect atherosclerotic plaques that cause strokes and heart attacks.

Paul Bourgine, Lund University

Bioengineering human mini-bones as personalized therapeutic-testing platform.

Fredrik Bäckhed, Gothenburg University

Drug the bug: Inhibiting urocanate production to treat fibrotic disease.

Kevin Smith, KTH

AISmartDensity – AI Software for Targeted MRI Follow-up in Mammography.

Johan Elf, Uppsala University

SENSE-TB: Fast Phenotypic Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing of Mycobacterium Tuberculosis.

Contact:

Anna Frejd, Communications Manager, SciLifeLab

070-539 00 79

[email protected]