Scooter 125, with less than 3 thousand euros you can have these cars: it’s bargain hunting

125 scooters are increasingly frequent and loved: which models can be purchased for less than 3,000 euros

Fundamental in our cities to avoid traffic and solve the parking problem, the scooter they are increasingly purchased and used by Italians. Almost a means of salvation, capable of reducing times and drastically reducing them, without forgetting the low consumption which nowadays, with fuel prices fluctuating and now permanently just under 2 euros per litre, guarantees a fair saving even from the petrol station.

Scooter – Derapate.it

And so also for 2024 these are models followed and sold, increasingly appreciated. But what is the category of scooter most appreciated by Italians? Without a shadow of a doubt scooter 125 they are favorites. In fact, these can be driven from the age of 16 with an A1 license and a B is sufficient to also be driven by motorists.

The characteristic high wheel, then, guarantees stability and safety even when dealing with the roughness of the asphalt, including potholes but also cobblestones and bumps. If the Honda SH125i is a sort of iconic, cutting-edge model with a price of almost 4,000 euros, let’s find out which proposals can be purchased for around 3,000 euros.

Scooters, the models that can be purchased with 3,000 euros: the list

If the Honda SH125i is the top but is also a scooter slightly above 3000 euros, the obligatory tack may be for theSH Mode. The little brother of the scooter most loved by Italians, also has the right technology, from the USB-C socket and LED lights and with an 11.8 horsepower liquid-cooled engine. Consumption is 50 km per liter.

Another very interesting proposal is from Kymco, and it is theAgility 125 R16 which focuses on practicality and substance. The engine guarantees 10.2 horsepower and has a consumption of 42 km per liter.

Seven liters of fuel capacity. The price is really very competitive, 2,290 euros. Slightly more expensive People One 125 which has a price of 2,790 euros. The engine that drives it is a 9.3 horsepower single-cylinder with six liters of tank capacity.

Peugeot storms the market with the Tweet, a four-stroke engine with 11.4 horsepower and 99 km/h top speed. The consumption of the vehicle which has a 5.2 liter tank is 41.6 km per liter. In the Allure trim the price is 2,999 euros.

The Piaggio Liberty, one of the vehicles that can be purchased for less than 3,000 euros (media press) – Nextmoto

Sym instead responds with two different versions of the Symphony. The air-cooled engine is the same as the basic version, with 11.4 horsepower and a digital-analog dashboard. The tank is 5.4 liters and the price is 2,499 euros. The ST version, however, has an LCD display and LED headlights, while the engine has a power of 12.6 horsepower and is liquid cooled. The price is slightly higher, 2,999 euros.

We close this sort of overview with the flagship of Made in Italy, the Piaggio Liberty 125. A single-cylinder three-valve air engine that has a power of 11 horsepower, the tank capacity is 6 liters for a consumption of 40 km per liter. The price is 2,999 euros.