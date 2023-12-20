Scooter rental company Bird has filed for bankruptcy protection

#Scooter #rental #company #Bird #filed #bankruptcy #protection

The world leader in the rental of electric scooters, the company Bird Global, has filed for bankruptcy protection. This comes exactly five years after it became the fastest startup to reach unicorn status, a company valued at more than $1 billion, Bloomberg reports.

Bird has listed assets and liabilities between $100 million and $500 million in its court filings. The move gives the company protection from creditors while it seeks court approval for a plan to try to repay them.

A Russian company has launched scooters for rent on the streets of Belgrade

An increasing part of Russian business is doing well in Serbia

Bird was founded by former Uber and Lyft executive Travis Vander Zanden in Los Angeles in 2017. After her, companies appear all over the world that copy her model.

How did the threat of bankruptcy come about?

Bird’s stock has fallen this year amid waning enthusiasm for electric scooters. In September, the New York Stock Exchange said it would delist shares of Bird, which went public in 2021 through a SPAC company. The company was delisted after its market capitalization fell below the $15 million mark.

Bird says it is operating as normal during the restructuring process. The company’s European and Canadian businesses are not included in the bankruptcy filing.

First European city to ban electric scooters for rent. And what did Sofia do?

It is also the first city in Europe to open up to the shared electric scooter market 5 years ago

Also Read:  A painful victory for the Olympic XI

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Night slalom in Courchevel | ÖSV has so far only played second fiddle in the concert of the big three
Night slalom in Courchevel | ÖSV has so far only played second fiddle in the concert of the big three
Posted on
The danger of permanent nail polish and prosthetic nails! Acrylate allergy is irreversible
The danger of permanent nail polish and prosthetic nails! Acrylate allergy is irreversible
Posted on
The European mission sees immersion as a plan to “assimilate” Spanish speakers in Catalonia
The European mission sees immersion as a plan to “assimilate” Spanish speakers in Catalonia
Posted on
The former president of the Bank of Latvia was convicted of bribery
The former president of the Bank of Latvia was convicted of bribery
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News