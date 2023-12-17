Scootility is an electric scooter that looks like something out of a fiction film

#Scootility #electric #scooter #fiction #film

Currently, in many modern cities, urbanity has a touch of a science fiction film, even if only in some small aspects. There are electric cars with semi-autonomous driving, scooters that can be rented, skateboards that serve as transport, electric bicycles at the speed of the traffic, scooters, huge SUVs, and even two-wheeled things that don’t fit into any class. One such case is this Scootility, which a company calls an electric scooter.

Scootility: the electric scooter to get everywhere

Electric scooters have become a common sight on city streets, transporting people from one place to another. But what if they could do more? Scootility, a kind of electric scooter/paddleboard hybrid designed for carrying cargo, seeks to answer this question.

This new vehicle is currently in prototype form and is being developed by a Vancouver-based electric mobility company, also called Scootility.

Spacious cargo compartment

Scootility’s standout feature is its 140 liter weatherproof cargo box, which can be quickly removed and replaced as needed. This capability is especially useful when it is necessary to deliver a load and collect another in the shortest possible time.

It also allows a single base scooter to serve multiple purposes when equipped with different housings. From food delivery to non-perishable packaging, or even Transporting first aid equipment in places that are difficult for ambulances to access.

Characteristics

The Scootility has other notable features such as front and rear suspension, a full LED lighting system and a range of up to 100 km with a second lithium-ion battery interchangeable platform mounted. Your maximum speed will be electronically limited in accordance with each jurisdiction’s regulations.

In addition, it has a folding footrest that also serves as a kind of compartment when installed, as well as a folding steering column for compact storage.

Agile with small turning radius;

Robust lockable cargo box keeps cargo secure;

Lockable cargo box;

Standard capacity of 140 liters;

Full suspension and large wheels for driver comfort and load protection;

Parking on the side of the road, right outside;

Stable handling due to very low center of gravity;

Foldable steering column for compact storage; steering by cable allows for a very small turning radius;

Leg support to increase the driver’s stability; offers storage space for clipboards and personal items;

Multiple lighting system for greater driver visibility and safety;

Interchangeable housings and batteries for maximum uptime;

Replaceable batteries under the platform.

Compact and efficient solution

The Scootility is noticeably more compact and agile than cars or delivery vans, as well as being more economical to operate. It can be parked on sidewalks and does not require operators to have a driving license. It is considered smaller, easier to ride and less expensive than front-loading cargo bikes and has a higher load capacity than conventional electric bikes.

The company is raising funds to bring this innovative vehicle to market and is open to requests from potential commercial partners. According to Scootility founder Antonio Loro, production of the scooter will begin 12 months after financing is completed, with the first markets in Europe and North America.

The exact price has not yet been determined, but Loro states that will be less than half the cost of front-loading cargo bikes currently used in commercial applications, such as deliveries.