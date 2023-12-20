Scorchers crush Hurricanes in statement Big Bash win

#Scorchers #crush #Hurricanes #statement #Big #Bash #win

Perth Scorchers duo Zak Crawley and Aaron Hardie combined for an unbeaten 157-run stand to lift their side to a nine-wicket victory

Perth Scorchers v Hobart Hurricanes | BB|13

Ashes Bazball star Zak Crawley and allrounder Aaron Hardie have fought fire with fire to lift the Perth Scorchers to a nine-wicket win over the Chris Jordan-inspired Hobart Hurricanes at Optus Stadium.

The Hurricanes slumped to 4-28 and 7-107 following a stunning display from Scorchers paceman Jason Behrendorff (4-25) on Wednesday evening.

But Jordan (59 off 20 balls) helped lift the Hurricanes to a competitive 8-172 by blasting a 17-ball half-century – the quickest for Hobart and equal fourth fastest in BBL history.

In reply, Hardie (85no off 44 balls) and Crawley (65no off 46 balls) combined for an unbeaten 157-run stand off 84 balls to lift the Scorchers to victory with 23 balls to spare.

Hardie flexes muscle with dominant 85 not out

Crawley, who averaged 53.3 for England at a strike rate of 88.7 during this year’s Ashes, starred in his first game for the Scorchers, cracking six fours and one six.

But Hardie was even more explosive, especially in the 13th over when he piled on 26 runs against spinner Paddy Dooley (0-44).

That over went 6, dot, 6, 6, 6, 2 to send the crowd into raptures.

Hardie punishes Dooley with four sixes in the over

Hardie finished with four fours and five sixes.

The result lifted Perth – the defending champions – to second in the standings equal on points with the top of the table Brisbane Heat with two wins and a no result from their first three games.

Hobart have lost their opening two games and will need to turn their season around quickly to make the finals.

The Scorchers will be sweating on the fitness of skipper Ashton Turner, who injured his right knee while bowling his first delivery of the night.

Turner exits after first delivery with knee issue

Turner, who was picked up for a bargain A$178,000 by Lucknow Super Giants in this week’s IPL auction, gingerly limped off the ground immediately after hurting his knee.

It was the same knee that affected Turner’s pre-season and resulted in him missing a Marsh Sheffield Shield clash and Marsh One-Day Cup match last month.

It was the Behrendorff show early as Hobart’s top-order crumbled.

Ben McDermott (4) was the first to fall when his slash went to third man, and next ball Behrendorff trapped Sam Hain lbw.

If it wasn’t for an inside edge, Tim David would have been sent packing as well and Behrendorff would have had a hat-trick.

Hurricanes on the ropes after Behrendorff ‘s four

David (12) cracked three boundaries – including two in the same Behrendorff over – before the left-arm paceman had his man caught off a skied shot to short fine leg.

Hobart slumped to 4-28 when Lance Morris – released from the Test match squad – found the edge of Caleb Jewell with his first delivery of the night.

Debutant Nikhil Chaudhary (40 off 31) and Mitchell Owen (28 off 22) helped settle the ship for Hobart, with Jordan providing the late fireworks to lift the visitors to a defendable total.

Jordan saves Hobart with fastest ever Hurricanes fifty

Hobart entered the match without stars Matthew Wade (back) and Riley Meredith (side strain).

KFC BBL|13 standings

Team

Matches played

M

Wins

W

Losses

L

Ties

T

No results

N/R

Net Run Rate

NRR

Deductions

Ded.

Total points

PTS

1

Brisbane Heat Men

HEA

3

2

0

0

1

3.075

0

5

2

Perth Scorchers Men

SCO

3

2

0

0

1

2.342

0

5

3

Sydney Sixers Men

SIX

2

2

0

0

0

0.433

0

4

4

Adelaide Strikers Men

STR

2

1

0

0

1

0.424

0

3

5

Melbourne Renegades Men

REN

2

0

1

0

1

-0.4

0

1

6

Sydney Thunder Men

THU

2

0

2

0

0

-0.7

0

0

7

Hobart Hurricanes Men

HUR

2

0

2

0

0

-1.114

0

0

8

Melbourne Stars Men

STA

2

0

2

0

0

-4.04

0

0

Legend

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

PTS: Total points

