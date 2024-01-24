Scores for VfB Lübeck against TSV 1860: The Lions lack bite – Sulejmani drops out

#Scores #VfB #Lübeck #TSV #Lions #lack #bite #Sulejmani #drops

Lübeck – Points split for the lions! In the second competitive game under new coach Argirios Giannikis, TSV 1860 drew 1-1 with VfB Lübeck. Mansour Ouro-Tagba gave Munich the lead in the 79th minute with his first professional goal, while Mirko Boland equalized for the home team in the 88th minute.

Draw at VfB Lübeck: This is how the AZ reporter rates the TSV 1860 players

MARCO HILLER – NOTE 3: Had to make the first of several saves after just five minutes. Bad pass with no consequences under pressure, no chance at 1-1.

KILIAN LUDEWIG – NOTE 3: His most striking scenes before the break: two “Langholz” shots into the penalty area. But skillfully kept his side closed.

JESPER VERLAAT – NOTE 3: Held Sixty’s somewhat shaky defense together. Hit and headed almost everything out of danger.

MICHAEL GLÜCK – NOTE 3: The first save of the game belonged to the young lion. He continued to provide arguments through winning duels, speed and positional play.

PHILLIPP STEINHART – NOTE 4: First the ball was won, then the bad pass. This scene aptly describes his work with light and shadow.

TIM RIEDER – NOTE 3: The six with an inconspicuous but solid performance. Blocked a dangerous shot on goal. There could have been a little more offensive drive.

TSV 1860: Valmir luckless Sulejmani has to go down for the break

MARLON FREY – NOTE 3: Rustic, which VfB captain Boland felt. Won a series of balls in counter-pressing. When reversing, however, the occasional step or two is too late.

MORRIS SCHRÖTER – NOTE 4: The four-time scorer of the weekend remained pale this time. It’s possible that he wasn’t completely fit after all, but he was hardly put in the spotlight either.

JULIAN GUTTAU – NOTE 4: This time the whirlwind was mainly seen through (blocked) set pieces, which doesn’t speak for him.

VALMIR SULEJMANI – NOTE 5: Committed but unhappy and without penetration on the left wing. Consequently, down for the break.

Fynn Lakenmacher not a big factor this time

FYNN LAKENMACHER – NOTE 4: The most recently successful striker took a dangerous free kick after 26 minutes and skillfully set up for Schröter, but also made a promising mistake. Not a big factor this time.

LEROY KWADWO – NOTE 4: Came at the break and stabilized his six-pointer, even in the unusual position as the left link in the defensive chain. Mistake at 1:1.

ALBION VRENEZI – NOTE 3: Was also allowed to play from minute 46 and brought momentum sometimes over the left side and sometimes over the center. But he also threw in bad passes and failed dribbles. It made it 1-0.

MANFRED STARKE AND MANSOUR-OURO-TAGBA and arrived too late for a review.

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)

{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?

n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};

if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;

n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;

t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];

s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,

‘

fbq(‘init’, ‘2523508247947799’);

fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);