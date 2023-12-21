Scorpion also returns in Mortal Kombat 2

#hrefhttpsandrogeek.hupicturesgeeklifescorpionisvisszateramortalkombat2ben_1.jpg #classthickbox #relscorpionisvisszateramortalkombat2ben #titleScorpion #visszatér #Mortal #Kombat #2benScorpion #returns #Mortal #Kombat

The sequel to the Mortal Kombat movie released in 2021 is already in full swing, in which several new characters will appear in the popular video game adaptation, including Johnny Cage, who will be played by Karl Urban, but according to a recent photo, Scorpion will also return.

Due to the Hollywood strikes, filming on Mortal Kombat 2 stopped for several months, but work finally started again in November, but it is still not known when the movie will be released. So far, not much information is known about the film, but most of the actors have already been revealed, and now Todd Garner, the film’s producer, has shared a recent photo from the set.

In the picture, Scorpion’s well-known kunai weapon appears, which indicates that we will also see this character in the sequel, who was played by Hiroyuki Sanada in the previous film. Mortal Kombat 2 is directed by Simon McQuoid, who also worked on the 2021 creation, which received quite good reviews from fans, but the creators promised to try to fix all the mistakes in the second part.