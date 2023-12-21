Scorpion also returns in Mortal Kombat 2

#hrefhttpsandrogeek.hupicturesgeeklifescorpionisvisszateramortalkombat2ben_1.jpg #classthickbox #relscorpionisvisszateramortalkombat2ben #titleScorpion #visszatér #Mortal #Kombat #2benScorpion #returns #Mortal #Kombat

The sequel to the Mortal Kombat movie released in 2021 is already in full swing, in which several new characters will appear in the popular video game adaptation, including Johnny Cage, who will be played by Karl Urban, but according to a recent photo, Scorpion will also return.

Due to the Hollywood strikes, filming on Mortal Kombat 2 stopped for several months, but work finally started again in November, but it is still not known when the movie will be released. So far, not much information is known about the film, but most of the actors have already been revealed, and now Todd Garner, the film’s producer, has shared a recent photo from the set.

In the picture, Scorpion’s well-known kunai weapon appears, which indicates that we will also see this character in the sequel, who was played by Hiroyuki Sanada in the previous film. Mortal Kombat 2 is directed by Simon McQuoid, who also worked on the 2021 creation, which received quite good reviews from fans, but the creators promised to try to fix all the mistakes in the second part.

Also Read:  Pokémon theme park confirmed in Japan -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Banks forced to return 330 million kwanzas to customers –
Banks forced to return 330 million kwanzas to customers –
Posted on
Climate change puts 45 million children at risk in Africa –
Climate change puts 45 million children at risk in Africa –
Posted on
Is Princess Catherine too stylish?
Is Princess Catherine too stylish?
Posted on
Tigres achieve vital victory against the Águilas
Tigres achieve vital victory against the Águilas
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News