Screenshot of The Last of Us Online main menu leaked

A screenshot has surfaced of the suspected main game of the now canceled The Last of Us Online. The image shows what the multiplayer had to offer and what we could possibly expect from the game.

After Naughty Dog announced that it had canceled the game, well-known leaker Dusk Golem posted the image below. The image first made the rounds on ResetEra before being taken over on various social media.

From the screenshot below we can deduce all kinds of things thanks to the different tabs. The lobby naturally brings all players together. Once you had chosen your equipment, you would press the ‘Ready Up’ button to start the match.

Under Study and Bunk tabs we probably found the skill tree – or perks – and the unlocked equipment. The Battlepass tab speaks for itself and the Store probably also offered all kinds of offers for weapons, gear, packs and more.

Also note the ‘Jobs Board’, where you could probably find all kinds of extra challenges to complete during a game. Think of examples like ‘score three headshots’ or ‘kill two opponents with 1 molotov’.

It gives a lot of insight into what The Last of Us Online could have been. Unfortunately the title was removed and we will never be able to play it…

