Script of sequel to film Amsterdamned ready, shooting soon

The recordings will take place in 2024. The world premiere of Amsterdamned II will be in 2025, the year in which Amsterdam has existed for 750 years. Producers 2CFILM, Parachute Pictures and Guess Who announced this today.

“When the canals of Amsterdam turn blood red again after 37 years, there is only one man who can tame evil and battle an opponent who seems to possess superhuman powers,” the makers report in a brief explanation. They do not yet want to say whether other actors from Amsterdamned will return in the long-awaited sequel.

“It was never actually a question that there would ever be a sequel to Amsterdamned; it was inevitable,” says director Dick Maas. “We were waiting for a script that could live up to the high expectations.” According to the filmmaker, that script is now available. “The film will be even more exciting, spectacular and at times more blood-curdling than its predecessor.”

Amsterdamned from 1988 tells about a psychopathic murderer who makes the Amsterdam canals unsafe. The film attracted more than a million visitors in cinemas. In addition to Stapel, Monique van de Ven, Serge-Henri Valcke, Wim Zomer, Hidde Maas and Tatum Dagelet played leading roles in the film.