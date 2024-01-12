‘Sea hydrogen’ produces hydrogen, drinking water, electricity, table salt and minerals

#Sea #hydrogen #produces #hydrogen #drinking #water #electricity #table #salt #minerals

The Netherlands needs large quantities of green hydrogen to achieve its climate goals. This is hydrogen that is made from water using green electricity through electrolysis. When this is burned, only water and oxygen are released, so no CO2. Green hydrogen can be used for processes in the (chemical) industry, for trucks, buses, trains, cars and in the future perhaps also for heating buildings and homes. In addition, it can play an important role in the temporary storage of excess green energy from solar and wind energy. The government has tightened its goals for the hydrogen economy in 2022. By 2032, electrolysers in the Netherlands should be able to produce 8 gigawatts of green hydrogen.

Sea hydrogen

WUR’s SeaHydrogen method combines existing and new water technologies in an integrated total system. This overcomes the current disadvantages of the production of green hydrogen and at the same time provides various benefits that are useful to society, such as producing clean drinking water, electricity and valuable minerals. “We combine seawater with hydrogen and are left with fresh water in the middle. That is why we call the method sea hydrogen,” says Irma Steemers-Rijkse, program manager for circular water technologies at Wageningen University & Research (WUR).

Green hydrogen increases drinking water shortage

A problem that is often overlooked is that green hydrogen is currently still made from fresh water. The production of those 8 gigawatts in 2032 requires an estimated 11 billion liters of pure water. If electrolysers use drinking water for this purpose, they consume 1 percent of the annual drinking water capacity in the Netherlands. While drier summers and long periods without rain are already leading to water shortages. According to the RIVM, all ten Dutch drinking water companies will face shortages by 2030 if users do not use water more efficiently, rainwater is not collected better and no new sources are tapped. The use of fresh water for hydrogen could therefore lead to additional drinking water shortages, experts warn. “With all the plans for hydrogen production, the government has somewhat forgotten that you need lots of water for this and that it puts enormous pressure on your drinking and freshwater sources,” says Steemers-Rijkse. “We want to help solve that problem by eliminating shortages.”

Disadvantages of salt water

This can be done by using seawater. There is enough, but so far it has hardly been used because the salt attacks the electrolysers. With reverse osmosis (RO) you can turn seawater into fresh water – as is already happening a lot in the Middle East and increasingly in Europe – but that also has disadvantages. The method requires a lot of electricity and the remaining brine (brine) is too salty and contains too many chemicals to be discharged into the sea, surface water or into the soil. “Discharge on land is a major problem. That’s not possible just like that. Working up and removing the salts takes a lot of energy. You can discharge it at sea, because it is already salty. But you do see in areas such as Spain and the Middle East that the use of many reverse osmosis systems causes additional salinization. This creates a kind of Dead Sea effect, which means that maritime life no longer has a chance,” Steemers-Rijkse explains.

Residual heat unused

An important disadvantage of making hydrogen via electrolysers is that a lot of residual heat is released. It has a temperature of approximately 80 degrees Celsius and no application has yet been found for it. In fact, water is needed to cool electrolysers and remove residual heat, which increases the demand for water even further.

Economically viable solution to problems

WUR’s proposed Sea Hydrogen method solves all these problems. It uses salt water and residual heat and not only produces green hydrogen, but also fresh water and electricity. Furthermore, valuable minerals are extracted from the brine. “What we see in our prosperous economies is that you take what you need and throw away what you don’t want anymore. The same with water. We think things can be done very differently. That you can use everything internally, making it economically feasible and interesting as a business model,” says Steemers-Rijkse.