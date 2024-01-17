Sea or mountains: which is the best vacation destination to promote mental well-being

#Sea #mountains #vacation #destination #promote #mental #wellbeing

The researchers concluded that the connection with green spaces is more favorable to health due to its anti-stress effect than blue spaces such as the sea, lakes, rivers, etc. (Illustrative image Infobae)

Having a few days to rest is almost mandatory for good physical and mental health, and when choosing a vacation spot there are different tastes. For some, there is nothing better than the endless blue horizon, waves and sand. For others, the pure air of the mountains, its vegetation and steep trails are the best option to enjoy.

Beyond personal tastes, there are other reasons that can make us choose one destination over another: our health. Some people may benefit more from a seaside holiday, while others do better in the mountains.

Graduate Marisol Barreiro, clinical neuropsychologist, psychologist, coordinator of the Rehabilitation and Psychology area of ​​the Sanatorio San Gabriel (MP 73453/ MN 45683), told Infobae: “Contact with nature and its colors not only relieves some symptoms of depression, but also increases an individual’s ability to be healthy, self-esteem, social connection and happiness.”

For her part, Analía Tarasiewicz, occupational psychologist and director of the consultancy Work Better, said: “In these times, going on vacation is a psycho-emotional challenge. Most people see the rest period as a point of arrival after a grueling work year. There is a difference between relaxing and vacationing. While vacationing may simply involve a change of scenery, ‘being present on vacation’ involves deep connection with ourselves and the environment, rest, reflection and renewal.”

The mountain offers more isolation and introspection as opposed to exposure to the sea, but the response is individual (Illustrative Image Infobae)

Meanwhile, Dr. Alejandra Gómez, psychoanalyst, psychiatrist, member of the Argentine Psychoanalytic Association (APA), of the International Psychoanalytic Association (IPA) and master’s degree in Psychoneuropharmacology, explained to Infobae, in a recent note about a study published in PubMed (in 2021), the incidence of blue and green spaces as de-stressing agents that improve health.

“There is growing interest in the ways in which natural environments influence the development and progression of long-term health conditions. Vegetation and bodies of water, also known as green and blue spaces, have the potential to affect health and behavior by providing aesthetic places for relaxation, socialization and physical activity,” the doctor described.

And he continued: “The researchers concluded that in terms of exchange, the connection with green spaces would be more favorable to health due to its anti-stress effect, than blue spaces such as the sea, lakes, rivers, among others. Maybe it is a piece of information to choose the place to vacation,” he expressed.

Being present on vacation implies a deep connection with ourselves and the environment, rest, reflection and renewal (Illustrative image Infobae)

“Each subject will be able to choose their space and type of vacation according to their desire and preferences. It can be said that the mountain offers more isolation and introspection as opposed to exposure to the sea, but the response is individual,” Gómez added.

According to Ms. Barreiro, “nature can have positive impacts on mood and aspects of cognitive function, including working memory, as well as a buffering effect on anxiety and stress; several scientific studies have shown that being in contact with “With green and blue spaces they generate a relaxing impact on the brain.”

And he added that exposure to a natural environment can restore prefrontal cortex processes in functions such as selective attention, problem solving, inhibition, and multitasking ability.

On the other hand, Dr. Gómez cited another study, published in the journal Nature. The study states that “living close to the natural world, recreating in it, and feeling psychologically connected to it are associated with better mental health, but many questions remain related to exposure. “Frequency of recreational visits to green, inland blue, and coastal blue spaces in the past 4 weeks were positively associated with well-being and negatively associated with mental distress.” Additionally, connecting with nature in green spaces was associated with a lower likelihood of using medications for depression.

Blue and green spaces are de-stressing agents and improve physical and mental health (Illustrative image Infobae)

“In contrast, visits to the blue indoor space were associated with a higher likelihood of using anxiety medications. “The results highlight the benefits of multi-exposure, multi-response, multi-country studies to explore the complexity of nature-health associations,” the researchers said.

Recently, another study from Washington State University stated that even small differences in the availability of urban green and blue spaces can be associated with better physical and mental health in older adults.

Published in the journal Health & Place, the study is based on health survey data from more than 42,000 people aged 65 and older who lived in urban areas of Washington state between 2011 and 2019.

In their analysis, the researchers linked respondents’ general and mental health outcomes to different measures that quantified access to green and blue spaces, such as forests, parks, lakes and rivers, within their residential ZIP codes.

Studies consider that being in nature restores exhausted circuits of attention and cognitive fatigue, which opens the doors to creativity and emotion regulation (Illustrative image Infobae)

“It is thought that exposure to green and blue spaces could help slow cognitive decline,” said Solmaz Amiri, a research assistant professor in the WSU School of Medicine and a researcher at the Institute for Research and Education to Advance Community Health ( REACH). “What we would like to know is whether exposure to green and blue spaces can directly influence dementia or whether it can do so by reducing mental health problems that can lead to cognitive decline.”

According to Dr. Gómez, “the ‘correct’ place is the one possible in each time and circumstance of life. There will be recommendations according to age, economic and physical possibilities, health status (suffering from certain diseases, being close to a medical center, having health coverage and access to purchase medicines, for example) alone or accompanied, organized or free trips, the type of company, to name a few variables, but it will always be a place that is comfortable and tailored, and above all without forcing possibilities, beyond tourist promotions!”

For Ms. Barreiro, “we live surrounded by technology, ‘stuck’ to cell phones and computers, and although these small devices are a complete revolution, they have also distanced us from other pleasures. Some scientists and the contributions of neuroscience show that our brain was not created to withstand this information bombardment, which can cause mental fatigue, overwhelm and exhaustion. Therefore, through their studies, they consider that being in nature restores exhausted circuits of attention and cognitive fatigue, which can help us be more open to creativity and problem solving. And being less irritable, which would imply better regulation of emotions.”

Some health problems benefit more from a vacation at sea, while others improve in the mountains (Illustrative image Infobae)

In conclusion, according to the psychologist, “the choice depends on the person’s desire, it is a subjective choice, the key is to disconnect from the daily routine, detoxify from the use of electronic devices, become vitalized and connect with nature to generate relaxation at a level mental”.

And Barreiro added: ”Vacation planning should not be stressful, expectations must be eliminated, they generate anxiety by trying to continue complying with certain guidelines that we want to be fulfilled as we imagine and think. And then they don’t work out, that generates a feeling of frustration and personal disappointments. It is important to give ourselves over to relaxation, to enjoy the moment, to activities in contact with nature, whether it is the sea, mountains or vegetation.”

Beyond personal preferences, the conditions of solar radiation, heat, breeze and humidity that occur near the sea constitute a unique combination. Experts say that these factors are favorable for people who suffer from certain health problems: respiratory problems, skin problems (eczema, atopic dermatitis or psoriasis), allergies and those who have delicate health (sun radiation produces the formation of vitamin D, that regulates immunity).

Experts highlight digital disconnection as one of the premises to achieve a true rest on vacation (Illustrative image Infobae)

On the other hand, the altitude with respect to the sea explains a good part of the benefits of staying in the mountains. The number of red blood cells increases significantly and the blood cells optimally transport oxygen to the tissues. Consequently, the body experiences a notable strengthening. People with allergies or respiratory problems greatly benefit as pollen, mites, mold and other allergens are significantly reduced with altitude. For people with insomnia problems, chronic and recurring skin and lung diseases, the climate in the mountains is especially recommended, experts say.

Some suggestions from Analía Tarasiewicz are:

Try to disconnect digitally: avoid using your cell phone to enjoy the present moment and reduce distractions.

Avoid getting too tired: “Do a thousand activities, cover up downtime, don’t get carried away, go shopping… We often find ourselves doing tasks that we don’t do during the year, such as climbing or running on the beach, which add to the stress. if we are with children, pets or family members,” said Tarasiewicz.

The key, experts say, is to abandon the daily routine, become vitalized and connect with nature to generate relaxation on a mental level (Illustrative Image Infobae)

Look for activities that flow naturally and allow you to enjoy rest without pressure or obsessions.

Focus on well-being: prioritize health and feeling good through physical activities, meditation or simply rest.

Reflection and self-awareness: “Taking time to evaluate our needs and priorities, recognizing when we need to take a break and adjusting our routine as necessary,” Tarasiewicz said.

Enjoy the present: Avoid the mentality of constantly ‘capturing the moment’ through photographs or social media, and instead, fully immerse yourself and enjoy experiences in real time.

“On your return, take time to change stadiums, take reflective moments to understand what happened, to feel and relive the good things through photos and videos and conversations with your loved ones. And something very important: learn to take daily microvacations. Incorporate small moments of relaxation and pleasure into your daily routine, such as enjoying a quiet meal, taking a relaxing walk, connecting with nature and family, friends or partner, or dedicating time to a hobby,” concluded the expert.