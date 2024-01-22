Sea Towers has been without electricity and heating since Friday

#Sea #Towers #electricity #heating #Friday

Some residents of the most representative building in Gdynia – the Sea Towers – have not had electricity or heating in their apartments since Friday. According to our information, there was flooding in one of the apartments, which was unfortunate because it also flooded the glass, which needs to be dried before everything can be reconnected.

The Sea Towers apartment building, commissioned in 2009, is the tallest building in Gdynia. The taller of the towers is 125.4 m high.

The history of the construction of Sea Towers in Gdynia

– We have had no power or heating in tower B for over two days. This is unthinkable in the 21st century. There was flooding in one apartment and the entire tower has no electricity. The heating doesn’t work because the controllers are powered by electricity – one of the readers wrote to us in the Tricity Report.

We contacted the building administrator, Tempo Obsługa Nieruchomości. Its employees confirmed to us that the failure occurred on Friday, but did not want to comment on the details. They only admitted that there had actually been flooding and that the unfortunate shaft was currently being drained so that electricity could be connected.

– Since Friday, we have been informing residents by e-mail about the failure, its causes and our actions. Every resident who calls us will also receive all information about the failure – we heard from the building administration.

Sea Towers residents can contact the administration by phone at 58 620 00 34.

According to the information provided by the residents, there is no electricity and heating only in the apartments, there is light in the common areas, and the elevators also work.