Seagate’s 24 TB IronWolf Pro hard drive has been released

Seagates IronWolf Pro hard drive released

The construction developed for network data sharing works with a perpendicular data recording process.

Seagate launched its 24 TB IronWolf Pro hard drive for servers and business NAS at a price of $650 (net). Offering an alternative to the 2TB capacity, the latest addition to the Helium family features a 6Gbps SATA interface and promises 285MB/s reserved disk operations while being certified for 550TB annual workloads.

The storage, validated for MTBF of 2.5 million hours, is of course designed for 24/7 use, and as we mentioned at the beginning of our article, thanks to AgileArray technology, it is optimized for skinning in NAS. The CMR novelty balances its platters rotating at a speed of 7200 rpm along two planes, and together with TLER (Time-Limited Error Recovery), it promises cutting-edge performance in multi-drawer RAID systems, while reliability is ensured by the built-in rotational vibration (RV) sensor improves it.

The HDD with 512 MB cache consumes an average of 7.8 watts, which drops to 6.3 watts when idle and 1.1 watts when in standby or sleep mode. The development’s 5-year warranty includes a 3-year data backup service.