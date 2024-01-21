Seal pup on IJburg: “I have never experienced this in 32 years”

#Seal #pup #IJburg #experienced #years

A remarkable find today on IJburg: a seal pup of about three weeks old was found there. And that is special, because this rarely happens. “I have been working here for 32 years and have never experienced this,” an employee of Dierenambulance Amsterdam told AT5. The seal turns out to be a stubborn one, having gotten into trouble twice before. He already had two markings on his coat.

The lost puppy was already seen by people yesterday, says the Amsterdam Animal Ambulance employee. “These people have not called us, which is strange to hear. This really does not happen often in IJburg and I have never experienced it myself.” According to the animal ambulance, it has to do with the current and the locks that open. Due to the strong wind and the upcoming storm tomorrow morning, the current is stronger than normal.

Phone call

This morning an unexpected call came from an English man who said he saw a ‘seal’ on IJburg. “My colleague and I had to laugh, because we thought: this man has probably seen a ‘seagull’ and that is of course very normal.”

When the Englishman indicated that it was really a seal, we initially thought it was a fake report,” she laughs. But that turned out not to be the case upon arrival at IJburg. “There we saw that it was indeed correct.”

Seals bite and that is why the animal ambulance called Seal Shelter Pieterburen, which sent someone to IJburg. The puppy was easy to trace due to its markings on its fur, and it turned out that it came from a nature reserve between IJmuiden and Wijk aan Zee. The seal was not injured and was ‘in good health’. Seal keeper Bart had already noticed the animal twice and it was no surprise to him.

This afternoon the puppy was released in IJmuiden. “We are of course very happy with that!”