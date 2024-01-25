Search for right-back ended? FC Bayern Munich is probably getting serious about Sacha Boey from Galatasaray Istanbul

#Search #rightback #ended #Bayern #Munich #Sacha #Boey #Galatasaray #Istanbul

FC Bayern Munich apparently has a new priority in the search for a new right-back. According to consistent media reports, Sacha Boey is set to move from Galatasaray Istanbul to Isar.

As reported by Sky and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, there is already a verbal agreement with the 23-year-old. Boey, who was not in the squad for Gala’s 3-1 win against Istanbulspor on Thursday, wants to join the Munich team in the winter.

Reputable Turkish media have also reported that Bayern have already reached an agreement with the players. FCB has reportedly made an offer of 15 million euros.

The deputy chairman of Galatasaray Istanbul, Erden Timur, also commented on the rumors. “We will not sell Boey for the sums mentioned,” he told Turkish media.

According to information from the Bild newspaper, Gala is demanding at least 20 million euros. The Frenchman is scheduled to be flown in for a medical check on Friday. Sky is now reporting a claim of between 30 and 35 million euros.

FC Bayern’s interest in Boey had already been reported a few weeks ago, and this was revived again after the recent injuries to Konrad Laimer and Dayot Upamecano.

FC Bayern: No breakthrough for Kieran Trippier and Nordi Mukiele

Recently, coach Thomas Tuchel’s team sought the services of Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) and Nordi Mukiele (PSG).

However, because no agreement could be reached with the Magpies, the Munich team dropped out of the poker for Trippier. Negotiations with Mukiele have been stalling for some time. Nevertheless, the former Leipzig player, who can play both on the right and inside, was considered the ideal solution for the defense until the end.

Boey, who started twice against Bayern in this Champions League season, played 31 competitive games for Galatasaray in all competitions this season. He scored two goals.

