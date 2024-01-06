searches the place where the GPS signal of the guy’s phone was last recorded

#searches #place #GPS #signal #guys #phone #recorded

The search continues in another location, much further away from the location where the rescuers are working. Despite the harsh weather, the rescuers have to fulfill the task – they have to find even the smallest detail that could move the investigation forward.

Laura’s relatives are also involved in the search, waiting for some results.

The boy’s relatives have done everything possible, now we have to hope for the results of the work of the emergency services.

Video: “Degpunkta” plot

It has already been reported that the Criminal Police Department of the Riga Regional Office of the State Police is looking for the missing Lauri Zaubi, born in 2001, who was last seen on January 1 of this year around 2 in guest house “Pēterstraupes”, Straupciem, Sala parish.

Laura’s characteristics: 195 cm tall, athletic build, with a short beard and light hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt, gray pants, and white sports shoes on his feet.

The State Police invites anyone who has information about his possible location to look at the picture of the young man and call 67086678 or 110.

The police are also calling on people who were at the New Year’s event at the “Pēterstraupes” guest house and who have pictures or videos in which Lauris can be seen to come forward.

Please send information to the e-mail [email protected], specifying the exact time when the picture or video was taken, as well as the contact phone number, so that you can contact us if necessary.

Also Read:  Floods in Hamelin? This is the current status of the Weser as of December 27th, 2023

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Big names at the first sustainable edition of Oerrock
Big names at the first sustainable edition of Oerrock
Posted on
Boeing again: a part of the aircraft and a window fell out during the flight in the USA
Boeing again: a part of the aircraft and a window fell out during the flight in the USA
Posted on
Online newspaper Struma – Business
Online newspaper Struma – Business
Posted on
The era of Galaxy AI is upon us – Samsung Newsroom Belgium
The era of Galaxy AI is upon us – Samsung Newsroom Belgium
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News