searches the place where the GPS signal of the guy’s phone was last recorded

The search continues in another location, much further away from the location where the rescuers are working. Despite the harsh weather, the rescuers have to fulfill the task – they have to find even the smallest detail that could move the investigation forward.

Laura’s relatives are also involved in the search, waiting for some results.

The boy’s relatives have done everything possible, now we have to hope for the results of the work of the emergency services.

It has already been reported that the Criminal Police Department of the Riga Regional Office of the State Police is looking for the missing Lauri Zaubi, born in 2001, who was last seen on January 1 of this year around 2 in guest house “Pēterstraupes”, Straupciem, Sala parish.

Laura’s characteristics: 195 cm tall, athletic build, with a short beard and light hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt, gray pants, and white sports shoes on his feet.

The State Police invites anyone who has information about his possible location to look at the picture of the young man and call 67086678 or 110.

The police are also calling on people who were at the New Year’s event at the “Pēterstraupes” guest house and who have pictures or videos in which Lauris can be seen to come forward.

Please send information to the e-mail [email protected], specifying the exact time when the picture or video was taken, as well as the contact phone number, so that you can contact us if necessary.